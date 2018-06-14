Order GoGet car share using your voice with Amazon Alexa

Carshare service GoGet has just added Amazon Alexa support. The GoGet Alexa skill will enable carshare users with an Alexa-enabled device to book a vehicle by voice.

Alexa will be available for use by all GoGet members with Alexa-enabled devices and allow them access to the entire fleet of 2,700 vehicles, which includes vans and luxury vehicles such as Audis and Mercedes.

GoGet’s CEO, Tristan Sender said,

We are excited to be able to offer a new way for our members to book a GoGet vehicle. The experience is incredible with Alexa quickly able to get people on the road in the car of their choice. Alexa guides you through the process —it feels very intuitive. Member experience is very important to us and this enhances that experience.

Alexa can tell the user which GoGet cars are pet friendly, which have baby seats, roof racks, and more. Alexa also can tell users which cars are available close to a member’s home or place of business, so they won’t need to walk far to get behind the wheel.

Country Manager, Amazon Alexa Skills, Kate Burleigh said,

The GoGet Alexa skill is a great example of how developers are using the Alexa Skills Kit to innovate on behalf of customers. What excites me most is that it is just the latest example of the type of compelling voice-led experience created since we have introduced Alexa and Echo to Australia earlier this year and we’re not done yet. Congratulations to GoGet on this accomplishment.

When a member is ready to book, once he or she has enabled the skill on their Alexa enabled-device, he or she may say “Alexa, book me a GoGet.” or something similar.

Alexa will ask a few follow up questions to figure out which car the member needs and when. Once that’s sorted, the member can book the car through the GoGet Alexa skill to get their adventure started.

GoGet members can review sample phrases on the skill detail card in the Alexa App. These phrases will help users get started and access the GoGet skill’s core functionality:

“Alexa, book me a GoGet.”

“Alexa, ask GoGet to make me a booking.”

“Alexa, ask GoGet for my booking details.”

“Alexa, book me a pet friendly Yaris on Saturday for 3 hours.”