Origin Energy is giving away a Tesla Model 3 to those who reduce energy consumption

Origin Energy is giving away a Tesla Model 3 SR+ (worth $64,985 inc on-roads) in a competition they call the ‘Spike Championship’. If you’re an Origin Energy customer (I am) you’ll likely be familiar with Spike events already. These are typically 1-hour blocks of time where Origin reward you for using less power than you otherwise would.

These Spike events help Origin manage demand on the grid and by having customers reduce the demand side, they could potentially avoid costs associated with turning on additional energy supply.

Over the past few months, Spike events typically occur every couple of events and usually, it’s not too hard to come in under your average usage. If you do a bit of time-shifting with appliances, like not turning on the dishwasher or washing machine until later, then chances are you’ll succeed. You may also adjust your heating or cooling setting by a couple of degrees which will also make a big difference.

Success is rewarded with Spike credits which can be redeemed via Paypal credit, or gift cards and Origin says they now have more than 13,000 customers participating.

Since it started back in 2014, OhmConnect has grown to more than 675,000 users across the US and Canada. It has paid more than US$12 million in rewards for a reduction of over 5.2 gigawatt hours in electricity demand.

The Spike Championship is now a much bigger incentive to reduce your energy usage during Spike events.

To go in the running to win the major prize, you need to:

Be an Origin electricity customer with a current Spike account Fill in the competition entry form Beat at least one SpikeHour forecast before the competition ends on midnight 28 February 2022.

The winner will be announced 2 March 2022 and you may like to check out Instagram for your chance to win a weekly prize pack, with the prizes going to the most creative entries.

More information at https://www.originenergy.com.au/spike/championship/