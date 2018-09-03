Our Varidesk giveaway winner is Jason Rogers

Last week we announced our amazing giveway, thanks to Varidesk. We had a lot of amazing entries from our audience who really wanted the Varidesk Prodesk 48 Electric.

I’m happy to announce the lucky entrant is Jason Rogers from Kialla, Victoria. His entry contained a cool retro arcade style-chair, something his occupational therapist wife will be very glad to see the back of.

We can tell from the photo of his current setup that he’s a gamer and spends far too long at his desk sitting down.

I need this desk to kill two birds with the one stone. A standing desk will mean I won’t need to buy a new chair, plus it’ll satisfy my OT wife, who you could say is less than impressed with my current ergonomics. Jason Rogers

The prize is worth a massive RRP A$1,295.00 and will be delivered shortly to the lucky winner. We really hope you enjoy the desk upgrade Jason.

To all those who entered, thanks so much for taking the time.. we’ll have another giveaway on techAU shortly..