Panmi debuts the Unagi E500 Dual Motor electric scooter in Australia, 25kms of range, up to 25km/hr and just 12kg

Electric scooters are loads of fun and if you haven’t had the chance to ride one, you should try them out. There’s an increasing number hitting the market in Australia and they offer a serious alternative to personal transport for fun weekend exploration, or daily commutes.

Panmi has officially introduced the Unagi E500 Dual Motor electric scooter in Australia. The arrival shows Unagi’s mission to introduce luxury electric scooters into the market. The Unagi E500 Dual Motor is priced at A$1,699.00 and is available now from retailers like JB Hi-Fi.

The Model One E500 is designed for people who want to keep it light and easy. This scooter is sleek and lightweight whilst also being elegant and made from premium materials. The design and engineering of the Model One E500 focused on portability, tipping the scales at just 12kg, impressive given it’s large battery and dual-motors.

This relatively light weight means you’ll take it more places. Whether it’s carrying it between trains, or getting it in and out of your car, the foldable design, combined with the light weight, makes it extremely portable.

The zero-emission scooter can ride up to 25km and has three different riding modes. This scooter can ride up hills with an incline of 15 degrees. It also features LED headlights, great for those times when the sun beats you home for the night, ensuring you can safely see the road or path ahead.

Some of the noteworthy features are:

One-Step folding Frame

Press one button and the Unagi patented stainless steel hinge system folds and locks in one smooth, satisfying click.

Press one button and the Unagi patented stainless steel hinge system folds and locks in one smooth, satisfying click. Brilliant Motor… x2

With a motor in each wheel supplying 500 watts and over 32Nm of torque you can easily tackle hills with 15-degree inclines.

With a motor in each wheel supplying 500 watts and over 32Nm of torque you can easily tackle hills with 15-degree inclines. Confident Braking

One gentle push on the ergonomically optimized lever and the dual electronic anti-lock brakes bring you to a safe, steady stop.

One gentle push on the ergonomically optimized lever and the dual electronic anti-lock brakes bring you to a safe, steady stop. Iconic Handlebar Design

The magnesium alloy handlebar is a feat of structural engineering that required more than thirty prototypes to perfect. On top of the handlebars is a digital display that shows your current speed and battery charge remaining.

The scooter has three driving modes:

“The Unagi E500 Dual Motor electric scooter enables people to get out and about in their city whilst being more environmentally friendly. This scooter is an easier and more efficient way to travel whilst boasting a minimalistic chic design” George Saad, Chief Operating Officer of Panmi.

The 3x ride modes are:

Eco (14-18 km/h)

(14-18 km/h) Standard (18-21km/h)

(18-21km/h) Professional (24-25 km/h).

The massive 9000mAh lithium-ion battery, allows for a range of up to 25 kilometres making it a perfect mode of transport for going to the shops, university, work and school.

The electric scooter is recommended to people over the age of 14 and offers support for riders up to 2.0m in height and a very generous 124kg in weight.

The CEO and founder of Unagi, David Hyman has pioneered revolutionary start-ups over a 20-year span that have changed the landscapes of technology and media. He was the also the former CEO of Beats Music, MOG, and Gracenote.

Unagi E500 Dual Motor Specs

Dimensions (unfolded) L-96cm (37.8 in) x W-42cm (16.54 in) x H-110mm (43.31 in) Dimensions (folded) L-96cm (37.8 in) x W-42cm (16.54 in) x H-38mm (14.96 in) Deck size 48.26cm x 12.7cm. Materials Aluminium + Carbon Fibre Weight 12kg Top Speed 25km/h Power Front 250W + Rear 250W Maximum Power 1000W Motor Size 5.0″ Tyre Size 7.5″ Battery 9000mAh lithium-ion Range 25km Charging Time 4-5 hours Tire Material Maintenance-free rubber Headlights 1.8W high brightness LED Weather rating IP-54 rating which makes it splash-proof.

Pricing and Availability

The Unagi E500 Dual Motor is priced at $1,699.00 available now at JB Hi-Fi.

It’s available in a range of colours which is fairly rare in the electric scooter space. You can select scarlet fire red, cosmic blue, sea salt white or matte black body paint. More information is available at Panmi.

Are electric scooters legal in Australia?

If you’re considering the purchase of an electric scooter, you may have seen articles debating their use in your state.

In Victoria, there is currently an E-Scooter trial underway, with the Victorian Government is partnering with a select number of local councils to evaluate how these can be used safely as part of the Victorian Transport network. This is similar to regulated trials conducted in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory. You can read more about the Victorian situation here.

Each state and territory in Australia has a different set of rules and regulations pertaining to the usage of e-scooters, including where e-scooters can legally be used and whether these products need to be registered with the relevant road traffic authority.

Any user of this product must ensure that that they check and abide by their local by-laws and use responsibly. Ride with caution and always wear a helmet and protective gear when riding your e-scooter. Your safety should come first!

Wearing a helmet is typically mandated by law.