Perth-based Quantify is ready to add Home Automation during renovation

A Perth-based home automation company, Quantify Technology offer a number of cool pieces of technology that will take any tired old house and convert into a modern, smart home.

The photo above is of their touch panel power outlet. This allows you to easily monitor the power consumption of every appliance that is connected to it but also control the outlet’s status, simply by your voice. Naturally if you want to go old school, you can walk over to it and touch it, but generally, you’re going to want to use the mobile app or even from your Touch Panel Dimmer switch.

You can also build energy management rules and let your smart home take care of automation to help make life easier, cheaper and alert you if an appliance left on when it shouldn’t be.

This technology will be featured in Channel 9’s home-renovation show Ready Set Reno later this year.

Quantify Technology, an ASX listed Company, has partnered with Perth interior design business, Indah Island, to provide its home automation technology to be featured in a farm renovation on the television show.

The project is based in the regional town of Wongamine, about 100km north east of Perth, with the foundations of the home already in place. According to Quantify’s CEO Brett Savill, their home automation devices will be installed in the house between June and August this year.

Season 2 of Ready Set Reno will follow the second half of The Block 2014 contestants Michael and Carlene Duffy’s dream home renovation. Over the course of this season viewers should prepare to be wowed by some of the most incredible designs around Australia, from the peninsulas of Sydney’s most sought after areas, to the middle of the Western Australian countryside.

Quantify Technology has developed adaptable products that transform traditionally wired houses into smart homes using a flexible wall switch connected to the WiFi. Their clever cloud-configured system allows all devices within a home to be controlled via touch, app or voice, with Amazon Alexa integration.

Each 30-minute episode of Ready Set Reno features one project, which means views will follow an entire renovation journey from beginning to end in a single episode.

“Our products will perfectly suit Indah Island’s renovation project on Ready Set Reno, as they’ve been designed to meet the different aesthetics of interior designers, as well as the needs of electricians, end users and developers. The devices use standard alternating-current wiring which keeps the installation process simple for electricians, whilst reducing costs for homeowners. The innovative, modular design means changes can be made by an end-user without the fuss of an expert. This puts home owners in control, allowing them freedom to make changes as and when they need.” Quantify CEO Brett Savill

Owned by award-winning designer Natalee Bowen, Indah Island coordinated three renovation projects on the first season of Ready Set Reno in 2017, including the renovation of her own home. Having been in the design industry for over 20 years, Natalee always adds a touch of her signature Hamptons style into each renovation.

Quantify will use its distributor, Powerhouse Automation, as the project manager for the development. The second season has no premiere date confirmed, but it is expected to air by October 2019 on Channel 9’s free-to-air lifestyle channel 9Life.