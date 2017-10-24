Pimax’s 8K VR headset will break $2M on Kickstarter, add wireless option

Virtual Reality has a new player, Pimax. They’re ambitious 8K 2x 3840×2160 resolution and 200 degree field of view has clearly been a hit with the VR market. Their crowd-sourced kickstarter campaign is about to smash through the $2,000,000 barrier.

At the time of writing, the project had 3,072 backers and netted a $1,939,649 which smashed their original $200,000 goal. With 13 days remaining on the campaign, expect those numbers to grow quickly.

As with all Kickstarter projects, there’s a number of stretch goals which unlock new functionality to backers, with the volume of funding allowing additional developments or giveaways. With the first 3 stretch goals already unlocked, when the $2M target falls, it’ll unlock a wireless transmission $100 coupon. The good news here is that Pimax will develop a wireless add-on for the headset, answering yet another key complaint about VR, the cables.

With the quality issue and likely the cable issues addressed, this is shaping up to be the headset benchmark in 2018. Lets hope the developers are able to execute on the delivery of the headsets to customers which supports SteamVR titles. Pimax also offers a lighter 5K vesion which starts at US$649.00, the 8K full package is available for those that pledge $999 although there are limited units available.

For more information, check out their Kickstarter.