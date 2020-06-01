PlayStation 5 event this Friday will provide a look at the future of gaming

If you’re excited about the next generation of consoles, then it’s time to set a reminder. On Friday, June 5th, at 6:00am AEST Sony is inviting gamers to look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5.

Even if you’re on Team Xbox, you’ll want to tune into the PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels to see what the competition is up to. The event will run for over an hour and provide players with a peek into the future looking at the games available to players after the PS5 launches.

We’ll get to see some new games coming to PS5 from both larger and smaller studios. These developers have all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the new PS5 hardware.

For more information on the upcoming PS5 digital showcase and a message from President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan, head to the PlayStation Blog, and sign up for all updates on PlayStation 5 here.

