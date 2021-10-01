Polestar 2 is another welcome EV to Australia, coming in Jan 2022 with competitive pricing

Australians don’t have enough choices when it comes to EVs, so any entry into our market is incredibly welcome.

This morning, Swedish automotive brand Polestar has announced the pricing and availability details of the Polestar 2.

The Polestar 2 is designed to appeal to a broad range of customers and with a smart, modern look, it’s likely to do just that. The premium electric vehicle will go on sale in Australia in January 2022.

When it comes to pricing, the Polestar will land with some very competitive pricing.

Standard range, single motor (FWD): $59,900 +on road costs

Long-range, single motor: $64,900 +on road costs

Long-range, dual motor: $69,900

Costs will vary by state, but the online design centre is now live on the Polestar website, and as a reference the Victoria driveway figures are:

Standard range, single motor (FWD): $64,617.20

Long-range, single motor: $69,827.20

Long-range, dual motor: $75,163.20

Both single motor variants fall under the threshold for the $3,000 Electric Vehicle Rebate in New South Wales and Victoria, as well as significant stamp duty savings.

These prices are really competitive, particularly compared to the market leader, the Tesla Model 3. Prices alone don’t tell the whole story, with range, acceleration, technology and charging options all playing a part in the decision process.

The top model is capable of speeds from 0-100km/hr in 4.7s, while the lower tiers take 7.4s. These performance specs certainly won’t threaten the 0-100km/hr times of just 3.3 from the Model 3 Performance, but they are still likely to feel fairly quick to those transitioning from ICE vehicles.

When it comes to range, the Long Range offers a very healthy 540km (WLTP), compared to 480km for the Dual-motor and 440km for the entry-level.

With support for DC-fast charging, the car can recharge in around 40 minutes using the CCS2 port in the rear quarter panel.

I expect the Polestar 2 will do really well in Australia, with a very practical price for a design that will appeal to many. It seems Polestar was paying close attention to the must-have list, to be competitive with Tesla and for that, they’ve done a great job. The offering ticks many boxes and while they may not have the same full-self-driving ambitions, their driver-assist tech with the optional purchase, should be enough for most potential owners.

Polestar 2 buyers will also benefit from a complimentary 5-year manufacturer warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and a 5-year service plan.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Australian customers such a compelling ownership proposition with our first foray into the Australian market. True to the Polestar brand identity, our aim is to offer a premium, all-electric solution at an attainable level for a great proportion of Australian motorists. We know that consumers in our market are very receptive to new technology and have a desire for a high-quality product with superb attention to detail and an engaging drive. We are confident that the Polestar brand experience will hit the right note with Australian EV enthusiasts, and we anticipate that the Polestar 2 with its compelling ownership proposition will attract many more Australians to all-electric mobility.” Samantha Johnson, Head of Polestar Australia,

The competitiveness of the Polestar 2 launch pricing belies the focus on a design-driven philosophy that delivers the high quality and solid driving experience that sets the all-electric fastback apart.

The infotainment in the Polestar 2 is delivered on an 11″ vertical screen, powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in. The company is talking a big game regarding constant over-the-air updates, without the need to visit a service point. We don’t yet know how rapid this cadence will be, but it’s safe to expect you’ll need to be connected to WiFi to receive updates.

For those developer types, Polestar offers a developer portal to help you get your app in the car. If you’re familiar with Android Studio, then you’ll walk right into this.

Polestar is following a now very successful sales model for the 21st century. A direct-to-consumer online sales model supported by the physical retail presence of Polestar Spaces and Destinations. The brand aims to have representation in various cities around Australia from early 2022, which will enable customers to experience the Polestar 2 in person, supported by Polestar Specialists.

To simplify the digital customer journey, Polestar has kept optional equipment simple and effective in three curated equipment packages – Pilot Pack, Plus Pack and Performance Pack – along with a handful of single options that include metallic paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and ventilated Nappa leather (requires Plus Pack).

Pilot Pack

This provides enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, Rear Collision Warning and Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights.

Plus Pack

This includes high-level, premium equipment such as a full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with13-speakers, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and heated wiper nozzles.

The Plus Pack also includes a heat pump, which reduces the need to use valuable battery capacity to prepare and sustain the cabin climate. The system uses ambient heat, as well as residual thermal energy from the drivetrain, to reduce energy requirements for climate control by as much as 50 per cent. In colder weather, and most effectively between 5-15 degrees Celsius, as much as a 10 per cent improvement in range can be achieved.

Performance Pack

This is available for the Long-range Dual motor variant only, and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels, and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

More information at Polestar