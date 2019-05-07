Polestar shows off Android developer potential at Google I/O

During Google’s developer conference I/O, Polestar has presented a new platform that encourages Android developers to create innovative in-car digital experiences. The Polestar 2 is one of the first cars in the world to feature a new infotainment system powered by Android.
At developer.polestar.com, Polestar invites Android developers to imagine their own concepts, with the goal of unlocking opportunities that improve in-car infotainment for the entire automotive industry. Polestar will also present and showcase its own inspirational ideas, on the new website.
Google also made a major announcement around future releases of Android Auto. Now with support from 500 car models and 50 different brands, they’re giving the UI a much-needed update.
The refreshed UI adds a dark theme and hopefully the long-awaited widescreen to fill new displays, like that of the Jaguar I-Pace. The update is due to roll out ‘this summer’ US time, which means during the Winter months in Australia.
The main features include:
- Get on the road faster: As soon as you start your car, Android Auto will continue playing your media and show your navigation app of choice. Simply tap on a suggested location or say “Hey Google” to navigate to a new place.
- Stay on top of your apps: With the new navigation bar, you’ll be able to see your turn-by-turn directions and control your apps and phone on the same screen.
- Do more with less taps: With the new navigation bar, you’ll be able to easily control your apps with one tap. Get turn-by-turn directions, rewind your podcast or take incoming call all on the same screen.
- Easily manage communications: The new notification center shows recent calls, messages and alerts, so you can choose to view, listen and respond at a time that’s convenient and safe for you.
- A color palette that’s easy on the eyes: We’re evolving Android Auto’s design to fit in better with your car’s interior. A dark theme, coupled with colorful accents and easier to read fonts, also helps improve visibility.
- A screen fit for more cars: If you have a car with a wider screen, Android Auto now maximizes your display to show you more information, like next-turn directions, playback controls and ongoing calls.
The Android platform which we have introduced in Polestar 2 has so much potential for innovation that we immediately identified the chance to engage with the developer community.
Together with Google, our own digital team has created an exciting interface in the car, and we know that this system will enable great opportunities. We look forward to inspiring new ideas that could make the digital experience in Polestar 2 even better.”Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar