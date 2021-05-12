Poly announce the Voyager Focus 2, making a great headset even better

Poly has announced the latest business headset, the Voyager Focus 2. The Voyager Focus 2 is a smart, wireless headset with amazing audio that’s intuitive and easy to use and is available in Australia now. Designed to reduce distractions while working from anywhere, the Voyager Focus 2 features Poly’s next generation Acoustic Fence technology with Advanced Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

As someone who’s been using the Voyager Focus UC for years now, and the version 2 improvements look to take what was an already a fantastic headset and making it even better.

“In this work-from-anywhere era where background noise comes at you from all sides, workers are looking for technology that reduces distractions and allows them to focus on what really matters. The Voyager Focus 2 is packed with three levels of hybrid ANC so all you hear is your call, while on the other end all they hear is your voice – no other background noises – thanks to our high-performance microphones and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology.” Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ.

No background noise

Callers are guaranteed to hear you clearly – not your surroundings – when you’re using the Voyager Focus 2 headset. Poly’s pro-grade noise-cancelling microphone with Acoustic Fence technology provides Poly’s best noise reduction yet, delivering crystal clear sound. Poly’s Advanced Digital Hybrid ANC comes with three settings: high, mid, and off so you can set the right level for your surroundings. A convenient carrying case is also included, so you can take the headset wherever you go.

Pro-Grade Performance

You’ll never have to worry about not being heard with the Voyager Focus 2 – the Dynamic Mute Alert feature lets you know if you’re speaking while on mute, and an online ear cup indicator flashes when you’re on a call for a visual cue to others that you’re busy. Additional smart sensors will help you answer calls and play or pause music, and the smart microphone boom will automatically switch left and right audio no matter which side the headset is worn. The headset intuitively mutes the headset when the boom is in the up-right position to make sure you are always in control of your call.

Longer Talk Time

Poly has supersized its most popular Voyager Focus headset by not only extending the battery life in the latest model, but by also providing the option to use it as a corded device, with audio over USB mode. The battery alone will offer longer talk time, with up to 19 hours

Works the Way You Do

The Voyager Focus 2 headset is available in two different options; the Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office.

The VoyagerFocus 2 UC headset connects to mobile phones and PC/Mac via Poly’s new BT700 USB adapter that ensures a more stable audio connection and extended range for when you need to step away from your device while staying connected. It also has a convenient desktop charging stand option to ensure one is always charged plus serves for easy desktop storing.

For those who need to connect to multiple communication devices throughout the workday, the Voyager Focus 2 Office headset connects with desk phones, mobile phones, and PC/Mac. The Office version continues to charge in the base when the headset is not in use, so you are always ready to take a call. It can also be used as a wired headset when plugged into the computer’s USB port.

Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification

The Voyager Focus 2 headset has earned the Microsoft Teams Open Office premium microphone specification with its noise-cancelling microphone and Poly’s Acoustic Fence technology, ensuring nearby conversations are always kept private. It is Microsoft Teams-certified and comes with a dedicated Teams button for instant access to the app. It’s also compatible with Zoom right out of the box to seamlessly support all your collaboration and communications needs.

“As employees look for more flexibility in the way they work with a greater need to focus and work from anywhere, the Voyager Focus 2 aims to please. Poly’s Acoustic Fence Technology and Advanced Digital Hybrid ANC technologies are premium features that improve not only the user’s experience, but also the experience on the far-end – providing an all-around amazing pro-grade, audio experience.” Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director & Fellow – Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan.

Poly+ and Poly Lens Supported

For added convenience, the Voyager Focus 2 supports Poly Lens, a personal device support service, making it easier for IT teams to troubleshoot and manage devices while working remotely. The Voyager Focus 2 comes with a 2-year limited warranty and access to Poly’s standard support. For additional piece of mind Poly+ is available, a paid subscription service that offers 24/7 technology support for personal devices around the world and a third-year warranty.

Availability

The Voyager Focus 2 joins Poly’s ever popular Voyager Focus UC line, which will continue to be available for purchase worldwide. The Voyager Focus 2 headset is available now from authorised Australian resellers.

For more information on pricing and availability of the Voyager Focus line-up, please visit: Voyager Focus 2 and Voyager Focus UC.