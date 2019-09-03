Poly’s new RIG 700 is an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming headset

Poly is the new combined name for Plantronics and Polycom, and the company has just announced the availability of the RIG 700, a new series of wireless headsets in JB Hi-Fi and EB Games stores.

The newest addition to the RIG gaming line delivers a durable, precise and ultra-lightweight wireless gaming experience. With up to 12-hours of battery life, the RIG 700 Series is designed to endure an all-night raid or those intense competitive gaming sessions. The RIG 700 series is available now for Xbox One (HX), PlayStation (HS) and Windows PC (HD).

Available in a variety of new colours and patterns and equipped with a game/chat balance dial easily accessible on the earcup, players can perfect the precise audio levels that work for them. RIG 700 HX and HD versions feature Windows Sonic surround-sound to boost game audio the way game designers intended – giving them a competitive edge.

“With its durable, ultra-lightweight design and long battery life, the new RIG 700 Series provides the best experience for gamers. We listen to the gaming community and strive to continue delivering what gamers want. Ultimately, this has led us to be the undisputed market leader in gaming headsets for Australia. We look forward to the RIG 700 series being a fan favourite too.” Peter Petrides, Director of Gaming APAC, Plantronics.

“Lightweight comfort and wireless design are two must-haves we consistently hear gamers are looking for in their favourite gaming headset.



Not only does RIG 700 Series answer that call, but it also brings competitive gamers the audio precision they crave, and endurance build that they need to rack-up their wins and get totally immersed in gameplay.” Corey Rosemond, Global Director, Marketing and Business Development at Poly.

The RIG 700 Series features different variants based on your gaming platform of choice. The HX, HS and HD editions all include the following features:

Game/Chat Balance Dial

You’ll never have to choose between “too loud” and “too quiet.” Dial in the perfect balance for your play style

Adjustable Mic Monitoring

Hear exactly what your team hears, so the only times you’re yelling are when you’re winning

Up to 30 feet of Wireless Range

Step away from your game and stay connected with the fully dedicated wireless audio connection with the RIG 700 headset and wireless base

40 mm Drivers with Bass Tubes

High-quality, full-range audio with substantial bass and articulated mid-range for high-frequency detail and auditory acuity

Removable Noise-canceling Mic

Let team members hear your game calls clearly and easily detach for solo sessions.

“A 2019 survey conducted by IDC revealed that hardcore gamers are playing more than 15 hours per week. Which means headset comfort and ultra-lightweight design, in addition to premium audio, can be crucial in terms of helping these players stay focused, avoid fatigue and gain a competitive edge.” Lewis Ward, Research Director of gaming and VR/AR at IDC.

Pricing and availability

The RIG 700 Series is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and WindowsPC is available now from retailers like JB Hi-Fi and EB Games for A$199.95.

For more information on the RIG 700 Series, check out the relevant product links below.