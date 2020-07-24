Post Malone will feature in HXCKED live event for HyperX on Twitch tomorrow

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology who have a pretty big announcement to share today. Grammy award-winning artist and Post Malone will spend time gaming with fans on the HyperX Twitch channel on July 25th at 11a.m. AEST (July 24 at 9 p.m. EDT).

As the HyperX gaming ambassador, Post will feature in the event called HXCKED, the first in a series of streaming events that will include various HyperX Heroes and other guests playing popular gaming titles and connecting virtually with fans.

Post Malone will kick off the series on Saturday July 25 by showing his on-screen skills in Call of Duty: Warzone while interacting with fans in the Twitch chat.

The HXCKED event underscores the HyperX tradition of connecting communities through gaming by offering a platform where stars can interact with fans in a relaxed, intimate environment.

The event will be produced by Cut + Sew company Zoned, a full-service agency, venture and IP studio sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture.

“HyperX is thrilled to kick off our HXCKED series with Post Malone. Post Malone’s unrivaled global presence, authentic fan interaction, and love of gaming make him the ideal choice to inaugurate our newest program.” Susan Yang, APAC marketing director, HyperX.

Fans can tune in to watch HXCKED with Post Malone on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. AEST (July 24 at 9 p.m. EDT) at www.twitch.tv/hyperx.