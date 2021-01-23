QLD offering $5,000 rebate on Tesla Powerwall 2, but there’s a catch

Songbird, Oxley is located 25 minutes out of Brisbane’s CBD and this new area is being targeted as one of the most environmentally friendly in Australia.

Under a new scheme, each house (up to 80x) will receive a $5,000 rebate if they purchase the heavily discounted solar and Tesla Powerwall packages from Natural Solar – Australia’s largest battery installer.

The rebate comes as part of a new landmark deal by Economic Development Queensland (EDQ).

If you’ve wanted to install a solar and battery storage system, then you’ll understand the cost is significant, with a Powerwall 2 costs A$10,800, plus $1,700 for supporting hardware, bringing the total before installation to A$12,500k. After the rebate, the cost would be just A$7k, which starts to make much more sense when it comes to a return on investment.

If you can roll this and the solar package into the mortgage then it definitely starts to look attractive, given you’re ongoing cost for power would be incredibly low.

I’d love to see the battery rebate program increased in scope to cover those from other locations and those existing homeowners that already have solar.

“Natural Solar is proud to be an integral player in the Queensland Government’s solar energy future. This signifies its firm support of clean, green energy and its trust in Tesla Powerwall home batteries assisting Queensland’s energy requirements. Homeowners can expect to save up to $2100 per annum, delivering a return on investment under 5 years all while using clean, green energy. On top of this there is the added benefit of backup power in the event of grid outages, which adds additional peace of mind with how, when and why the households use electricity. These truly are homes of the future and Natural Solar is delighted to be partnering with Economic Development Queensland to roll out this project.” Chris Williams CEO of Natural Solar.

Tesla Powerwall rechargeable solar battery will allow Queenslanders the ability to power their home (and their electric vehicle if they have one) with renewable energy they control, which will reduce their reliance on the grid.

“With solar, you typically generate more clean energy than you need. By combining with Tesla Powerwall, you can store excess energy from your solar panels for use anytime—even during a power outage. This beautiful system also allows you to monitor what energy you produce and control your self powered system with 24/7 access using the Tesla app.” Chris Williams CEO of Natural Solar.

The Oxley development features smart net-zero energy emission homes, showcasing innovation and sustainability while supporting economic recovery and job creation.

"Songbird, Oxley, is leading the nation being a 100% solar and battery neighbourhood, saving homebuyers thousands of dollars in electricity. We are partnering with Energex, Natural Solar and Tesla, to build a comprehensive, sustainable, next-generation community at Oxley, with the aim of sharing these learnings with the development industry, so that today's innovation becomes tomorrow's standard." Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning Steven Miles

The subsidised solar offering for each household includes seventeen 365w solar panels and one Tesla Powerwall, a state of the art battery with 13.5kWh storage capacity.

The solar system will on average produce 9,000kWh per annum which equates to an estimated $2100 of savings per household – assuming all solar produced directly or from battery storage is used.

Participating Australian households will be able to contribute to Australia’s Virtual Power Plants (VPP’s) thanks to Tesla Powerwall’s outstanding capabilities.

Together, the Queensland Government and Natural Solar are invested in developing homes that will become a part of the natural setting, emphasising green eco-living thanks to solar power.