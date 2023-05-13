RACQ is putting bums in seats to accelerate the shift to electric cars

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) is helping potential EV customers, become EV customers, thanks to a new EV Test Drive Day series launching this weekend.
For the first time, RACQ members will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of electric cars and get behind the wheel on the state-of-the-art 1.8km test track at the RACQ Mobility Centre.
One of the most effective ways to resolve concerns about EVs, is for people to experience them.
The electric cars, being supplied by each manufacturer with help from Eagers Automotive, include the Kia Niro EV, Kia Kia EV6 GT, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Ioniq, Nissan Leaf and two BYDs.
They also took a few hybrids (Niro Hybrid, Kia Sorento PHEV etc) along to the event, which I assume were used to show that by comparison, EVs are clearly superior.
Head of Public Policy Dr Michael Kane said RACQ’s free EV Test Drive Days is a new initiative designed to give members a safe and educational way to experience electric cars.
Dr Kane said the concept comes as global and local trends reveal a significant shift towards electric cars.
The EV experience follows RACQ’s EV Panel where experts answered member questions.
The next free EV Test Drive Days are expected to run in September. Members can register their interest here.