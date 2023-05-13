RACQ is putting bums in seats to accelerate the shift to electric cars

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) is helping potential EV customers, become EV customers, thanks to a new EV Test Drive Day series launching this weekend.

For the first time, RACQ members will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of electric cars and get behind the wheel on the state-of-the-art 1.8km test track at the RACQ Mobility Centre.

One of the most effective ways to resolve concerns about EVs, is for people to experience them.

The electric cars, being supplied by each manufacturer with help from Eagers Automotive, include the Kia Niro EV, Kia Kia EV6 GT, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Ioniq, Nissan Leaf and two BYDs.

They also took a few hybrids (Niro Hybrid, Kia Sorento PHEV etc) along to the event, which I assume were used to show that by comparison, EVs are clearly superior.

Head of Public Policy Dr Michael Kane said RACQ’s free EV Test Drive Days is a new initiative designed to give members a safe and educational way to experience electric cars.

There’s a lot of talk about EVs, including plenty of myths, and the best way to find out what EVs are all about is to experience one firsthand and speak directly with the experts.



RACQ’s transport experts will be on site to answer questions and provide information to help members feel informed and confident before their next vehicle purchase.

Dr Kane said the concept comes as global and local trends reveal a significant shift towards electric cars.

“According to the Australian Automotive Association’s (AAA) EV Index, electric car sales surged from 3.84% of all new car sales in Queensland to 6.9% in the first three months of this year.

For the first time, more pure electric vehicles are being sold than hybrids in Queensland, indicating the push to fully electric is gaining momentum.

With the State Government recently doubling its rebate for new EV purchases, we expect this trend to continue, and we want to make sure our members are up to date with the latest information.”

The EV experience follows RACQ’s EV Panel where experts answered member questions.

The next free EV Test Drive Days are expected to run in September. Members can register their interest here.