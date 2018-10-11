Razer announce Phone 2, Blade 15

Today Razer’s Gaming Keynote featured a number of new product announcements. Razer’s offering to the market is clear, focus on one key demographic, gamers and make devices that delight them.

Razer Phone 2 is faster, as much as 30% faster than the original version, featuring a Qualcomm 845 Snapdragon, along with a dedicated GPU, the Adreno 630, complete with a vapor chamber cooling system. The vapor chamber provides more surface area for heat to dissipate, while sustaining high frame rates for an overall cooler and more powerful experience.

The display is 5.7″ with a mega 50% increase in brightness and runs at 120Hz, providing the right display to power silky-smooth gaming. Playing games, or music, you can take advantage of the dual front-facing speakers which attract the quality Dolby Atmos certification.

Being from Razer, you’d expect a new device would deliver support for their RGB lighting system, Chroma and it does, with the rear of the phone features the familiar Razer triple-headed snake logo that glows in 16.8 million colors to provide app notifications (such as Facebook comments or WhatsApp messages). Razer Chroma also allows you to customize lighting effects such as Static, Spectrum Cycling and Breathing.

Gaming on the phone is great, but phones have to deliver on photography to be a viable solution. Thankfully the Razer Phone 2 improves with a new rear dual-camera setup that offers a 12 MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Be it fast action or low-light scenes, the Sony IMX sensors are tuned to produce low-noise images with a wide gamut of colors. On the front you’ll find an 8 MP camera supports video streaming at full HD resolution, a boon for all live-streaming professionals.

A 4,000 mAH battery helps get you through the day, it also picks up water and dust resistance with IP67, USB-C and wireless charging.

Razer announced a lot today, so here’s the summary: