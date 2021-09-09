Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse adds new HyperScroll Tilt Wheel and even more RGB

Razer has announced the latest mouse in their lineup, the Basilisk V3 and there’s no doubt who this is targeting, with even more RGB than ever before.

The Basilisk line of products started back in 2017 and has been on a continuous journey of improvements. Taking feedback from the community of gamers, Razer has morphed this into a product that’s feature-rich and offers a crazy level of personalisation through RGB lighting and software, along with some pretty great performance for the price.

“The Basilisk V3 further improves upon its predecessors, checking all the boxes on features a gamer would want in a customizable, adjustable mouse. Attention to detail is key when addressing gamers’ needs, and with the new innovative scroll wheel on the Basilisk V3, our designers have taken usability and customizability to the next level.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.

New with V3 is the addition of the new smart HyperScroll Tilt Wheel which offers a seamless scrolling experience. Users can enable it to automatically shift between modes, or toggle between three additional unique modes – Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, and Free-Spin Scrolling.

Tactile Scrolling Mode: For high-precision and distinct notched scrolling, ideal for cycling through weapons or skills.

For high-precision and distinct notched scrolling, ideal for cycling through weapons or skills. Smart-Reel Mode : Enabled via Razer Synapse, the scroll wheel automatically shifts from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster.

: Enabled via Razer Synapse, the scroll wheel automatically shifts from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster. Free-Spin Scrolling Mode: For smooth, high-speed scrolling, perfect for covering content quickly or emulating repeated game commands.

The Basilisk V3 scroll wheel also features Virtual Acceleration, which increases the mouse’s scroll speed the faster it’s spun. This is particularly helpful when you’re scrolling forums, or longer websites between gaming sessions. This also allows for rapid navigation through lengthy documents.

Virtual Acceleration can be toggled through Razer Synapse, giving the user another way to further make the Basilisk V3 their own.

There are no less than 10 easy-access buttons, all ready to be mapped to your regular functions and there’s also a customizable profile-switch button underneath the mouse.

For quick essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, macros and secondary functions can be re-programmed to each mouse button.

It wouldn’t be a Razer product without RGB lighting and the Basilisk V3 is no exception. This version comes with 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones all over the mouse and an underglow that sweeps around the form to bask the mouse in a glorious Chroma RGB glow with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects.

There are now more than 150 games that support Chroma-lighting, which intelligently syncs with in-game events.

When it comes to speed, each of us have our own preferences regarding the speed and sensitivity of tracking. The Razer Basilisk V3 offers Razer Focus+ a 26K DPI Optical Sensor.

With asymmetric cut-off, you get the ability to customize lift-off and landing distances depending on your needs.

When it comes to executing that perfect headshot, you need precision with button presses. Razer understands this and offers crisp, purposeful clicks thanks to Gen-2 switches with an actuation speed of 0.2ms that also eliminates any risk of unintended double clicks.

Features

10+1 independently programmable buttons

4-way Razer HyperScroll tilt wheel with electronically actuated notched and free-spinning modes

11 Razer Chroma lighting zones with true 16.8 million customizable color options

True 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 rated for 70M clicks

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

Ergonomic right-handed design with injection molded rubber grips

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 129 mm / 5.1 in (Length) x 62 mm / 2.44 in (Grip Width) x 43 mm / 1.70 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 101g (Excluding cable)

Price & Availability

For what’s on offer here, the mouse is amazingly affordable at jut A$109. The Razer Basilisk V3 is available now from retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Harvey Norman & more.

For more information, head to Razer.com