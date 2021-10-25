Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier costs US$99.99

First introduced at CES 2021 as Project Hazel, an award-winning concept smart mask, the Razer Zephyr is the latest evolution of a wearable air purifier inspired by the principles of staying safe, social and sustainable.

In August 2021, Razer reached out to its global community to beta-test the yet-to-be-launched Razer Zephyr. The program received widespread acclamation and an overwhelming number of sign-ups. Taking in comments and feedback from fans, the Razer Zephyr was designed to provide a smart, eco-friendly mask option.

FDA-registered and lab-tested for 99% BFE, the Razer Zephyr’s N95 grade filters with two-way protection last three times longer than single-use disposable masks and ensure that both breaths of air inhaled and exhaled are safeguarded. Engineered with active circulation, the Razer Zephyr comes equipped with two air exchange chambers that allow air to flow freely in and out of the wearable air purifier.

The Razer Zephyr is enhanced by a pair of 2-speed fans (4200/6200 RPM) that enable increased air circulation for even better cooling, providing freshly filtered air and increased comfort. To top it off, the Razer Zephyr provides seamless social interaction thanks to a transparent design with a layer of anti-fog coating and interior lights for clear facial expressions.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, users can make a statement with the Razer Zephyr’s interior lights and fans that can be easily controlled via the Razer Zephyr app available for both iOS and Android.

Designed with comfort and health in mind, a soft silicone face seal with a dual strap design ensures a tight seal over the mouth and nose, while its adjustable head and neck straps provide a secure, yet comfortable fit for all head sizes.

Built for a sustainable future, the Razer Zephyr’s N95 Grade filters maintain optimized filtration efficiency for up to three days, resulting in 80% less waste than single-use surgical masks.

Price & Availability

Razer Zephyr is available at Razer.com from $99.99 USD.

Razer N95 Grade Filter Pack (10 sets of filters) is available at Razer.com from $29.99 USD.

Razer Zephyr Starter Pack (Zephyr and three N95 Grade Filter Packs) is available at Razer.com from $149.99 USD

You can learn more about the Razer Zephyr here.

Razer recently held the Razercon on October 21, 2021, an unforgettable day of celebration with the global gaming community. Fans across the world tuned in to RazerCon 2021, the first ever completely carbon neutral gamer’s livestream, to watch Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan announce Razer’s entry into the high-performance PC components industry, provide an update on the company’s sustainability efforts, and exclusively reveal a plethora of upcoming products.

This year’s digital event was an incredible success with Razer fans, surpassing RazerCon 2020’s record and peaking at over 1.5 million viewers with a total of more than 375,000 hours viewed and 250 million impressions across YouTubeTwitch, Twitch, FacebookYouTube and TikTokTikTok.

In true Razer fashion, RazerCon 2021 celebrated all things gaming with highly anticipated content highlights and exhilarating announcements from partners such as Intel, Microsoft, Norton Gaming, and Seagate Gaming.

RazerCon 2021 also featured standout showcases from gaming studios like 24 Entertainment, ArtCraft Entertainment, Capcom, Larian Studios, NEOWIZ, Prime Matter, and Saber Interactive. Fans and viewers were also treated to the ultimate Razer party with thrilling live entertainment from top tier gaming celebrities such as CouRageJD, Cloakzy, Miro Shot, Viva La Dirt League, DJ Soda and more.

In addition to launching a completely new line of high-performance PC components, Razer also revealed exclusive new products at RazerCon 2021, including the highly anticipated Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier, the all-new Razer Enki gaming chair family and new iterations of other award-winning hardware such as the Razer Kraken V3 Family lineup.