Razer’s new Nari headsets feature comfort technology

Gaming peripheral maker Razer have introduced a new set of headphones. The Razer Nari is available in three versions – Razer Nari Ultimate, Nari, and Nari Essential.

Razer says the Nari Ultimate was engineered with comfort technology, featuring cooling gel ear cushions that keep gamers feeling cooler for long sessions. The cooling gel ear cushions feature hidden indented eye-wear channels for a more comfortable fit with eye-wear, as well. The headset also features an auto-adjusting headband for a fuss-free fit, swivelling ear cups to fit every head shape.

With the Ultimate version, you’ll also find THX Spatial Audio, first introduced with the Kraken Tournament Edition. This offers realistic depth and immersion by simulating 360-degree sound with pinpoint accuracy for greater awareness during gameplay. The headset has game/chat balance, and it works in both wired and wireless mode for added compatibility across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

“Razer consistently creates products with innovative technology to give gamers the best gaming experience possible. With the Razer Nari Ultimate, we are championing a whole new way for gamers to feel their games through Razer HyperSense.”

Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan