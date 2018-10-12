Red Bull and HP OMEN combine for ultimate gaming challenges at PAX 2018

Red Bull are one of the biggest supporters of eSports, so it makes sense they’d be back at this year’s PAX. In 2018, we will see Red Bull teaming up with HP OMEN to deliver a gaming experience like no other. Calling on all gamers to LVL UP, the ultimate gamers’ paradise will improve on last year’s efforts with OMEN hardware powering whole booth.

There’s no less than 6 different games that’ll be tracked, with player’s progress displayed on a live leaderboard, with top scorers securing awesome prizes.

One of these prizes is an unforgettable experience for the player who has the fastest lap on MotoGP 18 by 5pm Saturday: two VIP tickets and a helicopter ride to the 2018 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island on Sunday 28 October. The overall leaderboard winner will score an all expenses paid trip to the OMEN Challenger Series PUBG Finals in Thailand from 2-4 November, 2018.

To play in the LVL UP competition, PAX attendees need to register for a wristband at the Red Bull x OMEN by HP. Players can replay games to LVL UP against friends and vie for the top spot.

Image credit: PAX Australia Facebook

Games on the Red Bull x OMEN by HP are:

Project CARS 2 on a Motum Simulator

Drive Project CARS 2 in one of three Motum Simulation’s MP6-VR simulators, the best car-racing simulation experience available. It’s a high-performance 6-axis full motion professional racing simulator with VR Headset, touted by Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Jamie Whincup as ‘incredibly realistic’.

Forza Horizon 4

Drive solo or compete against a friend for glory in real life supercar simulator.

RUSH

Experience the thrill of flying with wings in RUSH, a fast-paced immersive VR game challenging players to hurtle down a mountain side.

MotoGP 18

Race around the MotoGP track to post the fastest lap and win VIP tickets to the 2018 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix in Phillip Island.

Overwatch

Take centre stage in the OMEN by HP truck, taking on friends and foes in 6v6 matches to be ranked the best.

MXGP

Race around the MXGP track to post the fastest lap and win a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing merchandise pack.

On the stand, gamers can also meet professional players from the Chiefs and notable Twitch streamers, who’ll be offering tips to help players LVL UP.

“Normally, we don’t get why people would want to leave PAX. It’s a pretty cool show,” “But, yeah, winning a helicopter ride to Phillip Island for the Moto GP or an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand seems like a good reason.” Luke Lancaster, content manager for PAX.

PAX happens at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, 26th through the 28th of October.