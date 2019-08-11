Review: Acer Predator Orion 3000 is wicked fast

Design is an interesting attribute when it comes to PCs. The first criteria is certainly if you love the aesthetics of it, but secondary to that is definitely what others think of it. There’s a couple of reasons for this, firstly if you’re someone who still takes your rig to LAN parties, then your PC needs to stack up against the competition. The other consideration is getting external feedback on the look of the PC and collectively, your whole gaming setup.

This generally comes in the form of sharing photos of your new PC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. While the number of likes certainly doesn’t matter, having others respond positively to a photo of your setup, definitely helps reassure you, your purchase was the right one.

Now that’s out of the way, here’s my take on the design of the Predator Orion 3000.

The design of this PC is unique, different than anything I’ve seen before. The matt black exterior is complimented by blue LEDs. The design also supports the performance inside with large grills on the front and side of the case. The front of the case brings in cool air through a 120mm fan, backlit with even more blue LEDs.

Functionally the design is great, with the power button super available at the top of the case, while the front also offers a USB-A and USB-C port as well as a headphone and microphone jack. With the PC positioned on top of an Ikea Alex drawer unit, the USB-C port as perfect to charge GoPros and phones, so I love that about the design.

The biggest moment of surprise happened when I realised the side of the case actually has an integrated headphone hook. This is perfectly located on the left of the case, for those like me who have their PC on the right of them. There’s actually another headphone hook on the right, in case you prefer the case on the left. The beautiful thing about this is that you could actually store 2 headsets, maybe his and hers.

Headphones are something most of us have and all need somewhere to place them. By using the hook on the case, it keeps your desk clear when they’re not in use. This shows a great understanding of the needs of gamers and the designers at Acer should get lots of credit for this design decision.