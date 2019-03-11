Review: Acer Predator X34P 34″ 21:9 120Hz G-Sync

Acer’s latest 34″ gaming monitor features a slick design, where the main monitor has slim bezels, and a black frame. The only contentious design aspect is the Predator logo blazened along the bottom bezel. If you’re a major fan of the brand, you’ll wear this with pride, if you’re after a monitor that is a little more subtle, then this may bug you. The logo is embedded into the frame, so there is no way to remove this, unlike some other logos.

In terms of what you see of the stand, sitting in front of it, the stand legs are a fairly common brushed aluminum. If you have your desk orientation such that people get to see the back of your display, then they’ll get to see the pretty insane stand design. Starting with the base of the display, it features a large hole for cable management which is certainly appreciated, more than accommodating for cables from your keyboard, mouse, monitor and any additional USB cables.

Acer logo USB ports Connection panel Predator logo Port array Rear view Stand rotate Stand Control buttons Toggle

As we move up the stand, you’ll see that Acer decided to make the display rotation a feature with 3 oversized chrome rings built into the stand. Not only looks crazy, it’s also very functional, enabling a wide range of rotation. This means you could rotate the display and see it from additional angles (I imagine some will watch movies from bed).

The very top of the stand is generous handle to lift the display (you should also support it in other ways given the weight), but this does make it one of the easiest displays to move of this size.

When you’re looking at the rear of this monitor, you’ll also see a large Acer logo and another predator logo (this time just the icon), so there’s definitely no mistaking what brand you’re rocking at a LAN party.

The rear of the display features a brushed black aluminum finish which looks fantastic, only broken by the red toggle button to control the On-screen-display as well as the external USB-ports. Personally I think I’d prefer to have the USB ports integrated into the same hidden connection bank that power, display and HDMI connectors live in.

Running along the base of the display is a series of LEDs used for ambient light. As someone who often works into the late hours of the night, I appreciate this to reduce eye strain when you can’t always have a house of lights on. This light can be changed to suit your personal preference, with ambient light setting in the OSD offering blue, white, orange, screen colour, red, green. You can choose from a solid colour, or flashing, breathing, or my favourite, ripple which is a chasing effect that runs left to right.