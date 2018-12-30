The display is built for gamers and if you’re after a display that has 100Hz+ refresh rates, then you’re in the right place. The 3440×1440 resolution runs at 100Hz, but if you want to prioritise refresh rates for the smoothest gaming experience, then you’ll need to bump it down to 2560 x 1080. While the faster refresh rate does give a noticeably smoother touch to the gameplay, I don’t think it’s enough to justify the constant resolution switching, so I found myself leaving it at the native res and playing at 100Hz.

For most of us, gaming is only part of why we have a PC, we also use it to be productive and I can’t speak highly enough of a ultrawide display for that. If you’re running Windows 10, you’ll get the ability to snap applications side by side, this enables you to have a similar experience to dual-displays if you’re upgrading, that transition will be a smooth one. Alternatively, you can drag applications into the 4 corners of the display, however this is where the default Windows snaps end.

With a monitor so wide, I find myself often wanting 3 applications snapped side-by-side, Gmail, WordPress and YouTube for example. To achieve this, you’ll need to look at 3rd party window management solutions, they are out there, but I do wish display manufacturers offered a simple solution to this, seem Microsoft apparently won’t.

If you’re in the Nvidia camp and after a monitor that has Gsync, this isn’t it, the same goes for AMD’s Freesync. At this price those features are really expected and if you’ve never used a monitor with it, chances are you won’t miss it. I never really noticed an issue with image tearing, likely a result of the fast refresh rate. Of course some games support V-sync, but this can have a severe reduction in frame rates.