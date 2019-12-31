Review: Amazon Echo Studio

Amazon Echo have expanded their linup of smart home devices with the Echo Studio. Having already placed about 6 Amazon Echos around my home, adding another seemed like a good idea.

While the basic Echo features a microphone array and speakers, that’s about the point the similarities stop. The Studio is absolutely a speaker with smarts built in, rather than the echo which is a smart device with a speaker tacked on.

Echo Studio uses five directional speakers and advanced audio algorithms including Dolby Atmos technology to deliver an immersive music experience. This means that no matter the audio format you prefer music will simply sound fantastic on Echo Studio. All of the music services you know and love on Alexa are supported on Echo Studio, which includes Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.

With five built-in directional speakers, Echo Studio has been engineered to create premium sound with space, clarity, and depth. A 5.25″ woofer and 330W of peak power produces deep, rich bass by using the bass port at the bottom to maximize airflow and bass output from the woofer.

Echo Studio has a 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers that deliver dynamic midranges and crisp, high frequencies. Plus, it has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback. Echo Studio also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound—no matter where you put the device in the room.