Review: Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Arlo makes a range of connected devices including cameras, doorbells, floodlights and more. While they certainly offer the latest premium device that offer 4k quality, not everyone is looking for security products at that premium price point. Their entry-level Essentials Indoor Camera is likely to appeal to more homeowners, thanks to a compelling list of features for a great price.

The focus of this product is to protect any room inside your home, but naturally, there’s some nervousness in putting a connected camera inside your home. It’s natural to want to keep an eye on things at home when you’re away on holidays, particularly if you have pets, but generally to ensure your property is safe.

When you’re home, it may make some nervous to have a camera in their personal spaces. Much like we’ve seen modern laptops integrate hardware lens covers, Arlo has done the same with this indoor camera. This enables you to have confidence in controlling when the camera is monitoring the environment and when it’s not.

This camera was announced last month and for the past week and chance, I’ve had the chance to review it.