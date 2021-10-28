Review: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

This laptop features some aggressive styling to make sure you know it means business in terms of the performance that lies inside.

Let’s start with the very obvious external styling that is a real differentiator on this laptop. The lid of a laptop is really not something that’s typically a feature, often simply supporting the OEM logo to let anyone opposite you know which brand you bought and help them with some marketing.

Asus takes a complete 180 turn on this and offers the user control over what’s displayed to people around (or sitting across the table from you).

Asus has embedded a striking dot matrix design that consumes half of the lid, but is positioned on a 45-degree angle. This is created with a precision CNC milling process that creates 6,536 perfectly spaced perforations which are illuminated by 1,215 mini-LEDs which is known as the AniMe Matrix display.

This can be completely configured using the Asus software Armoury Create an application that can be launched using a dedicated hardware button above the F1-F12 keys. Once you launch into the AniMe Matrix section, you have an almost ridiculous level of customisation for the lid.

You can use the display in a few different modes including Animation Mode, System Mode and Audio Mode.

In System Mode, you can display system information like battery level and clock, or more useful notifications like Mail and even Calendar, but that is really just scratching the surface.

In Animation Mode, you really get some amazing configurability, with the ability to use animations from the ROG Gallery, you can also define as many as 6 rows of text which you could use to promote your gamertag, or social accounts, even a website to casual observers.

There’s configuration around font styles, size, and the speed of the animated text. You can even upload images that could be used to display company branding, but of course, they didn’t stop at just one, you can add multiple in almost a slideshow effect. This really is well done and while this is limited to white LEDs, it’s easy to imagine that future revisions move to a multi-coloured array.

The actual chassis has a really solid, robust and aggressive styling to it. The typing experience is a great one, with the keyboard resembling and feeling very close to what you’d get on a PC setup.