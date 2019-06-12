Review: Audiofly AF180 MK2 in-ear-monitors

Audiofly AF180 MK2 in-ear-monitors are a solution for those looking for an ultra-comfortable, ultra-light, great sounding audio solution. IEMs are most commonly worn by music artists when on stage to hear a mix of your own voice and/or instruments against the rest of the band, discreetly feed music to their head, while the environmental noise is often high. Whether you’re playing at a local pub, or on-stage at a festival, IEM is a critical tool for the trade.

Personally, I’m not in a band, but I do often find myself in environments that have a similar profile, where blocking out the outside world, in order to focus on the music, is an important attribute of an audio product. After using the AF180 MK2 for a couple of weeks, I’ve come to really love them. Something I never appreciated until now, is how freeing it is to re-route the cabling down your back, rather than your front. It’s also perhaps a symptom of the ulta-light cable and generous length that really allows you to move freely while wearing them.

These are a wired product which would be typically be plugged into a body pack, receiving the signal wirelessly from a transmitter off the stage. Given this 3.5mm jack, it works with all your standard phones and laptop ports as well. Thankfully one of my smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, still features a 3.5mm jack which made for a great opportunity to be mobile and test the audio quality while listening to music on the go.