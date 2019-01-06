In terms of how the display performs and works as a daily monitor, I'd have to say it's fantastic, so good I really don't want to give it back. The BenQ EX350IR Ultrawide monitor work really well, from everyday desktop use with loads of application multitasking, to gaming and watching videos this monitor looks and performs seriously well.

If you're someone who's constantly annoyed by the fact you bought a 16:9 monitor and when you watch movies you still have black bars, then a 21:9 monitor like this is for you. Movies fill out the entire display and the curve wraps your vision, making movies more engaging that on a simple flat screen. Sitting the right distance from the monitor, there's no moving your head side to side, just sit and immerse yourself in the action.

When it comes to gaming, the 4ms response time, along with the 100Hz refresh rate mean the content is crisp, clear and fast. With 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, and HDR, the content looks amazing, with blacks deep and colours bright and vibrant. BenQ use a technology called HDR with B.I. and in this mode, the blacks are black, as opposed to some variant of grey as the LED backlight illuminates the pixels. White the monitor is great, I wouldn't say it's on the same level as the Samsung QLED I have, the blacks on that are absolutely stunning.

One of the features BenQ promote with this monitor is the viewing angle is 178 degrees. While it's impressive that colours and brightness don't fade when off to the side of the display, the reality is, you sit right in front of it, this is a single person use monitor, not like a TV that has audiences at varying angles thanks to couch arrangements.

Of course there's display modes to customise to suit your individual preferences. Available from the OSD, they include Standard, HDR, sRGB, Photo, Gamer 1,2 and 3, Custom 1 and 2 and M-Book. Having 2 custom settings are great for those who have different preferences in certain workloads, easily switching between the 2 (as long as you can hit the right button under the monitor).

This monitor has FreeSync, which is great if you're in the AMD camp, but personally I run a GTX1080, so with no support for G-Sync, I wasn't able to test this. FreeSync and G-Sync are technologies that are designed to deal with screen tearing that can occur in fast-paced games like FPS or racing titles. Even without it, I never noticed this to be a problem.

The final thing to discuss about the monitor's performance is BenQ's eye-care. If you choose to, you can customise one of the monitors buttons to activate this eye-saver mode. At night, in dimly lit rooms, this is absolutely something you want. If you have a Windows 10 laptop, the built-in display can already do this, so it's great to see monitors picking up this trick too. The great thing about making it a simple process of pressing 1-button to access, is that you can use it, quickly and easily every day. The amount of blue in the screen is adjustable to your preference.