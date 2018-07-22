Review: BenQ W11000H 4K Projector

Let's face it, you don't buy this projector for the design, you buy it for the features, namely the amazing 4K picture quality. The BenQ W11000H is a DLP projector that uses 4.15 million micromirrors and XPR dual-position actuator fast switching and to produce it's 3840 x 2160 resolution. The black levels on this projector are amazing, helped by sending great source material like a UHD Blue-ray with HDR via the Xbox One X. From games to movies, this projector is easily the best I've seen from a consumer projector.

The list of features available of the W11000H but that doesn't mean setup needs to be complex. When unboxing the projector, I was met with a THX certification card that gave me confidence the projector was configured to operate to the best of its abilities, without the owner needing to be an expert, or pay for one. Of course there's custom controls if you want to adjust to your environment, but I found the built-in display modes were more than adequate of providing a brilliant experience.

In terms of inputs on offer, there's 2x HDMI (HDMI 1: HDMI 2.0 & HDCP 2.2; HDMI 2: HDMI 1.4a & HDCP 1.4), PC (VGA), USB (Type mini B for firmware upgrades), LAN, RS232 (for servicing), DC 12V Trigger for triggering external devices such as an electric screen or light control, etc. There's also an IR in port if you need to run an IR extension to a better location.

Controlling the W11000H is made easy thanks to a very capable remote. Also large in size, the remote is a big upgrade on BenQ's cheaper consumer range, with a added feeling of substance and premium finishes align with the price point of the device. Importantly it feels good in the hand, albeit not particularly ergonomic, you can reach almost all common functions without moving your hand.

Now let's take a look at the detail of the features on offer:

THX Certified Genuine Cinema Performance

Reserved only for best-in-class AV systems, THX Certification guarantees accurate content reproduction as directors intended. With 100% Rec.709 color accuracy, precise gamma, ideal color temperature, enhanced uniformity, super high native contrast ratio, and pre-calibrated THX Mode, W11000H produces the most accurate out-of-the-box picture quality possible.

HDR

Supercharged by HDR10 support with BenQ exclusive Auto HDR Color Rendition and Cinema-Optimized technology, W11000H’s High Dynamic Range performance offers greater brightness, contrast range, and image optimization in a single step, bringing out every detail in 4K video content for superior cinema enjoyment.

Image Integrity and Color Accuracy

With single DMD DLP technology to avoid inherent alignment issues of multiple panels, W11000H presents image integrity and accurate color, especially with ultrafine 4K pixels much smaller than 1080p pixels. W11000H generates razor-sharp images and accurate colors devoid of artifacting such as blur, shadowing, and interference patterns for immaculate clarity.

Precision 14-Element 6-Group Lens Array

Super-high resolution 14-element lens array is structured into six groups with metal barrel and cell framework, far outshining 1080p projector technology with greater light penetration for long-lasting 4K intensity with heart-stopping color performance, clarity, and sharpness across the entire screen.

4K-Optimized Lens for Pure Clarity

With class-leading lens architecture, s optical engine is specifically designed for spectacular 4K image quality, offering True Zoom function and presenting the best viewing quality with flawless optics.

Immaculate True Zoom

W11000H’s True Zoom system adjusts automatically to follow focus adjustments, optimizing the zoom ratio to deliver visually perfect focus without blemish. The three focusing lens groups adjust simultaneously with the zoom lens group to negate any curved field for immaculate cinematic performance and high-precision clarity at every corner of the image.

Flawless Optics for Superb Image Quality

The BenQ 4K optical system uses only the highest grade glass for superior light penetration and realistic image quality. Proprietary low-dispersion lens coatings minimize chromatic aberration, so you can enjoy your favorite 4K UHD content in brilliant clarity.

100% Rec.709 for Color Accuracy

Ready to be amazed by BenQ’s CinematicColor™ technology to bring total visual enjoyment to your home theater. Indulge in the most refined colors of truest image production with factory calibrated 100% Rec.709 color coverage. It’s time to turn your living room into a world class cinema.

6X RGBRGB Color Wheel

Of all DLP projector components, the color wheel has the greatest effect on color. Achieving perfect balance between color accuracy and brightness requires high precision and stringent quality control. Because even nanometer differences create great differences to color spectrum, BenQ CinematicColor™ uses precise nanometer-level references to test over 20 combinations of color wheel angle and coating. Each color wheel is carefully fabricated with high-pure-color coatings to meet Rec. 709 color gamut requirements and reproduce the true color of Hollywood films.

Only BenQ Provides a Factory Calibration Report

Using special instruments and software, each CinematicColor™ projector is tested and adjusted for precise D65 color temperature, gamma, black level, white level, neutral gray, RGBCMY color tracking, hue, saturation, brightness and output from different interfaces based on ITU-R Rec. 709. Collecting all data for individual CinematicColor™ factory calibration reports, we are the industry’s only brand to adopt such high standards of color gamut and gamma calibration to exceed Rec.709 standards.

Dynamic Black Technology and Active Iris

Active iris controls the amount of light through the optical system for ideal contrast. Dynamic Black™ analyzes scene brightness levels to optimize light output and contrast. Bringing out subtle details in shadows and preventing bright scenes from washout, W11000H delivers impressive contrast for true blacks and amazing picture depth, details, and clarity.

Cinematic Wide 2.4:1 Anamorphic Format

Available at local BenQ dealers, optional Panamorph Paladin anamorphic lens delivers the immersive 2.4:1 aspect ratio of commercial cinemas without letterboxing, delivering 2 million more pixels for increased brightness and detail to recreate full cinema experiences right at home. *Select “Anamorphic 2.4:1” or “Anamorphic 16:9” in menu with anamorphic lens.