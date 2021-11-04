Review: Bonelk 14-in-1 desktop hub

Many creative professionals use an array of devices that capture content, from smartphones, to GoPro’s to drones and DSLRs, the storage method across these devices is vast. Often we create complex workflows in an attempt to streamline the challenge of dealing with so many different storage types, but it’s an ongoing challenge.

Enter, one device to do it all. Bonelk has a great 14-in-1 USB dock for your desktop that is not only a really capable card reader but a full USB-C dock.

This has been on my desk for the past few weeks and after living with it, it’s time to break down how it works and the good and bad elements to owning it.