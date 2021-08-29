Review: Canon EOS 1D-X Mark III

When it comes to features, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III has almost everything professional photographers could want. Servicing these desires starts with what’s inside the camera, but is really completed by the vast options for external expansion.

Silent shooting

Often when shooting events, noise levels are low, so firing off your camera’s shutter 16 times per second could be annoying at best and highly distracting, and inappropriate at worst.

To address this, Canon has included a shooting mode that reduces the noise of the camera firing shots, to what I’d describe as close to silent. This does have some limitations but is a great asset to the camera’s functionality.

Connectivity

There is a range of connectivity options available with the Mark III and these allow you to connect and control your camera remotely. If you’re in a photoshoot, you are likely to have the camera connected to a laptop to show a quick preview of your work to the clients. You can also get a better read on colour, exposure, focus and other aspects of your work, to understand if it’s safe to move on.

Canon enables this connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C or the very pro feature of an Ethernet port in the side of the body. These options also enable you to transfer files from the camera to your computer for editing. Given the size of the data will likely be many Gigabytes in size, having fast transfer connectivity is not just a nice-to-have, but essential to a productive workflow.

High durability shutter

The body of a DLSR essentially comes with an embedded lifespan. Every time you fire the shutter, the mirror mechanism launches into action. With any moving parts, there is a level of wear and tear that happens and this is part of the reason many photographers are moving to mirrorless cameras.

With a flagship camera and significant investment like the EOS-1D X Mark III, you are likely to expect years of use from the body. Canon understands this and has put their shutter through a high-durability test, running some 500,000 cycles on an endurance test. This should give an photographer confidence that the body will withstand even daily use for many, many years to come.

Eye Detection Autofocus

When you’re attempting to set focus on a subject, it’s typical to go after their eyes as sharp as possible and given the rest of their face is at a similar depth from you, this usually places the whole face in focus. Canon offers an Eye Detection Autofocus feature with this camera that can be set during Servo AF in live view mode (stills & movies). This is impressive as it manages to lock on to your subject’s eyes, even when they move around the frame.

Webcam

For those who stream online, or want to use the 1D-X Mark III for broadcasting live events, it’s incredibly easy to use the camera as a webcam source, as the camera is supported by Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility. There’s a growing list of cameras that can be used with this software and this is one of them and after testing it out, can confirm setup is easy and the results are stunning.

If you want to use it on your desk, you will need to choose your lens wisely, given the proximity to you, but having real depth of field from a camera like this, rather than the simulated depth of field in Microsoft Teams or Zoon, really is night and day. If you plan on using the camera every other day, or once a week, this could help you extract more value from the purchase.