REVIEW: Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1, a versatile AI-powered laptop for the modern user

Dell’s got a new 14″ 2-in-1 laptop and as the name suggests, it aims to play multiple roles, both a regular laptop and folding back on itself, a tablet that approximates the size of an A4 page.

The device targets a promising a blend of performance, versatility, and it’s 2025, so naturally there’s AI features in the mix.

This is the first device I’ve had the chance to try Microsoft’s re-launched Recall feature in Windows 11.

Having spent a couple of weeks with this device, it’s clear that Dell has aimed to create a machine that can seamlessly transition between work and play.

Design

The design of the Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is both modern and understated. The “Ice Blue” offers a subtle touch of elegance, compared to a regular silver or grey chassis. I hope this is the beginning of Dell and others starting to experiment more with laptops.

The chiclet keyboard is great to type on, and there’s something a little bit special about the generous width of the ctrl, shift, caps lock and tab keys.

I love the 14″ form factor, it’s my favourite size in a laptop, efficient enough to be thin, light and portable, but large enough to have a great mobile experience with a big display, full keyboard and large trackpad.

Compared to some previous Dell models, this iteration feels more refined, with a focus on clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic. The 360-degree hinge operates smoothly, allowing for seamless transitions between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

While not the thinnest or lightest 2-in-1 on the market, its dimensions and weight strike a good balance between portability and robustness, further enhanced by its military-grade durability testing.

There are 2 USB-C ports and HDMI on one side, and just a single USB-A on the other. I would like to see a USB-C port on both sides to provide the best accessory arrangement, particularly Dell’s own external monitor.

Performance

Under the hood, the review unit was powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 with Radeon 840M graphics. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM, which combine for a fast and responsive system.

Along with the integrated CPU, GPU is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle a variety of tasks with ease, from demanding applications to AI-powered features.

The promise of exceptional battery life also holds true, easily lasting through a full workday and beyond, which is a significant advantage for users on the go.

Features

This laptop caters for many users and many use cases and it odes that by offering a wide range of features. Dell like other manufacturers are leaning into AI as a selling point and combined with Microsoft Windows 11, offer a range of features that are enhanced thanks to AI.

Recall feature to scan apps, files, emails, and websites

Recall is an AI-powered feature available on Copilot+ PCs, providing a searchable tool that allows you to quickly finding past information. It takes screenshots of your active screen every few seconds, storing them locally on your hard drive.

Security has been a concern and this feature was delayed to address this. Snapshots are encrypted and processed on-device using the neural processing unit (NPU), allowing you to search for apps, documents, or websites you’ve interacted with by describing them in natural language.

To use Recall, you’ll also need biometric authentication via Windows Hello for additional security. You do have control over which apps or websites are captured or blocked, as well as pause or delete snapshots, and set storage limits (default 50 GB, with older snapshots auto-deleted when full).

Having now used the feature I understand it better than simply reading about it and that’s chiefly useful due to the OCR and image recognition that occurs across the screenshot gallery. There have definitely been a few times where I’ve visited a site and could remember what the site looked like, but not the name of it, so searching back in Chrome history wasn’t helpful, but Recall was. Is that enough to buy a Copilot+ PC, probably not, but to me, it feels like it comes for free as part of upgrading to a new device, which is how most will get Recall.

Live Captions for video calls

Depending on the video conference platform you use, this may not change your world, but having live captions on calls, can be helpful to those where English isn’t their language.

Cocreator in Paint for creating custom images

This is another feature that I’ve seen online through demos from Microsoft, but only now get to experience. Microsoft leverages AI to assist in turning your sketches into really unique and interesting visual content. If you’re not an artist, then this can be a neat way to create, although most of us are using LLMs to generate images in 2025.

Windows Studio Effects for enhanced video calls

This is common in a number of newer laptops and when it comes to blur effects, the background blur looks really natural, much closer to a DSLR bokeh than the standard digital attempt through Teams and Zoom.

This feature also allows you to digital maintain eye contact, despite looking elsewhere. I was really impressed with how well this works to resolve the challenging angles of a laptop’s webcam.

AI assistance for drafting emails, summarizing documents, and creating content

Personally I use Google Gemini to perform this function in Gmail, but those using desktop clients like Outlook (the modern version of Windows Mail), you’ll get some AI-copilot help to boost productivity.

Of course not every feature is focused on AI, many are just good old decision makers that help this laptop tick the boxes necessary to be on your shortlist.

14” FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio

Provides a taller aspect ratio, ideal for productivity and a comfortable viewing experience. The display offers a 1920×1200 resolution which I found great to use, just make sure you adjust the Windows scaling to 100% and get the most out of your screen real estate.

WiFi 7 for fast reliable internet

The laptop comes with compatibility to the latest WiFi standards, meaning you’ll get the best possible speeds from this. If you’ve upgraded your router to WiFi7, then you’ll certainly notice the performance when transferring large files using this laptop to one from a few years ago.

Various ports and slots

USB-A is certainly on the way out, with the 1 remaining USB-A port feeling like it’s living on borrowed time. There’s 2x USB-C ports on the left which can be used for peripherals like Dell’s external display for a great dual-screen setup on the go.

My only complaint is that the external display is not touchscreen and using it next to a touchscreen laptop means I reach out and touched it multiple times.

Battery life

This laptop offers excellent battery life. The stated number is as high as 19 hours, but even with real-world use being less than this, we’re well clear of a regular day at work, school and have plenty left over.

Fingerprint Reader for secure access

While there’s no Windows Hello compatible camera, you can use the fingerprint reader for a quick and secure method for logging in.

Issues and Opportunities

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 offers a seriously compelling package, it’s pretty close to my ideal laptop, however there is one thing that could be improved.

Shortly into ownership, you’ll experience an alert from McAfee Antivirus. The dialog reads: Security Warning: Your McAfee virus protection expires soon.’

So this is not a Security Warning, this is actually a marketing promotion for a commercial deal between McAfee and Dell. While I appreciate the commercial realities of deals like this, they are not benefiting the user. For the vast majority of users, Microsoft Defender is perfectly fine as a security suite, and is included for free.

Ultimately I wish Dell would ditch this as a default option and allow to people to opt into 3rd party solutions at checkout, if they wish.

Price and Availability

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is now available in Australia through various retailers and directly from the Dell Australia website.

The device starts at A$1,498.20 for the model reviewed, which represent great value for what’s on offer here. If you’re chasing faster performance, then you have options to step up to the Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and Radeon 860M which starts at A$1,698.40 and comes with a 1TB SSD rather than 500GB.

For those looking for the best performance, you’ll need to find at least A$1,798.50, with the extra cost coming from the difference in Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro.

Overall

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is a highly capable and versatile device that offers a compelling blend of performance, innovative AI features, and a flexible 2-in-1 design.

Its strong performance, coupled with its impressive battery life, makes it a strong contender in its category.

Sure, the laptop isn’t the thinnest laptop I’ve ever used, but I’d happily trade a few millimeters for extra hours of battery life.

This laptop will appeal to those of us who want a device that moves between work in your home office, the local coffee shop, on your knees in the back seat of a car, or on the table at the park. Given the transforming nature of the 2-in-1 device, you can also enjoy a movie on the bedside table, or flip it on it’s back and complete a survey or sketch a drawing.

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 offers a strong value proposition for those seeking a premium, future-forward 2-in-1 experience.