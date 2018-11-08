The Mavic is DJI's more portable, foldable line and the Mavic 2 Zoom does indeed fold up to be ultra-portable. The foldable design is actually a little strange when you first set it up. 2 arms rotate down, while the other 2 rotate out to the sides. Once expanded, you install the props. After doing this a few times, it still feels a little strange, but this design does help keep the form factor small for travelling between locations.

The Mavic 2 Zoom weighs just 297 grams so with the size and weight, you'll have no problem throwing this in a bag wherever you go, which means you'll have more chances to capture the amazing world we live in. While the Phantom 4 series is more popular in terms of unit sales, it can't compete with the Mavic, in terms of portability and the great news is that smaller form factor doesn't mean a drop in quality, or capability.

When it comes to the controller, it also features a compact design, but that expands and transforms to hold your phone, running the DJI app. While this looks a little strange, it's actually a pretty genius design that accommodates almost all phones in the 5-6" range.

When it comes to colour, the design is fairly subtle, with a matte grey, it'd pass a bit of military spec equipment. I actually like it a lot, we don't need our drones to have crazy colours. The only downside of it being grey, rather than white like the Phantom, is the ability to spot it at a distance is a little more challenging.