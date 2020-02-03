Review: Dyson Air Purifier

While the effectiveness of an air purifier dependends heavily on right sizing the solution to the volume of air you’re cleaning, if you have the right sized home, or put this in a single room, this does a great job. We experienced the most severe air quality when the bushfire smoke surrounded us and air quality outside was many times the recommended levels of bad stuff. Thankfully running the Dyson for around an hour, had a positive effect on the air quality in our home, great for my family and especially our 20 month old daughter.

While the outside air was Very Poor, inside was Good and for that alone, that comfort of mind that whatever is happening outside, you can create a safe inside environment, it’s worth the price of admission.

Other air purifiers generally cost two-thirds the price and have none of the great features of the Dyson, so after using it for more than a month, I strongly recommend it. It does have a large footprint, but the tradeoff is the size of the filters are substantial and should last quite a while. It also moves a lot of air, making it great as just a fan, or the ability to use the same device as a heater in winter or and cooler in summer, makes it super simple and a smaller footprint than 3 individual devices.

Dyson’s biggest safety benefit is of course the lack of blades. This not only makes it quieter, but it meant I had no concerns about my daughter interacting with it, it was never going to hurt her.

If you’re looking for an air purifier, then you should definitely consider this device, if you’re looking for something that solves your airflow needs for all seasons, then you just found it.