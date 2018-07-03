Review: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+

While design is important, the reality is, you buy or don't buy this model of the Dyson's Cyclone vacuum because of its ability to suck. Given the price point of this premium cleaner expectations of its ability to clean were high and thankfully the battery-power cleaning stick does a great job at extracting your mess from the floor. This was probably best evidenced by the first time we cleaned the house with it. Despite often sending the Roomba out for duty around our home, the Dyson V10 reached it's full line within minutes.

While we imagine the robots in our lives replace our obligation for vacuuming, the reality is quite different. We have a shag rug of which the Roomba runs over but it's horizontal spinning brush, simply can't knock the dirt and dust from it, into the catchment. Running the V10 over it, revealed just how much had been missed. Then we consider things like the ability to swap attachments and vacuum the window sills, or your car mats, or the remove the dead flies from the tracks of your alfresco doors.

The Cyclone is named as such, for its vortex of airflow that is generated from the motor and in the V10, that motor and airflow is mighty. Armed with much power the V10 Absolute+ offers a choice of 3 power settings, with the consequence shorter battery life.

With the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ the quoted figures is up to 60 minutes of use, however like a mobile phone, the reality is you'll get a little less than that. If you find yourself having to vacuum for an hour straight, something's gone pretty wrong at your house. I think this battery life is perfect for a majority of homes. The whole idea of a ultra-portable, easily accessible handstick vacuum like this, is the quick spill cleanup and it does that exceptionally well.

Most of the time you'll be dealing with 5 minutes of use, like if you (or your kids) spill breakfast cereal, or spill crumbs on the floor during dinner. The V10 makes short work of it and the rotating head makes maneuvering through obstacles like chairs under a table, a really simple task.