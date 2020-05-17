Review: EKO 55″ 4K Android TV

This TV really packs a great list of features, many you’d expect to pay much more for.

The 55″ EKO 4K TV runs Android TV 9.0 OS. This is a simple, easy to use interface and is fast which makes it a great experience to use. Running Google TV OS means you also have access to the Google Play Store. While Android users will be familiar with it on their phones, on the TV, it contains a filtered view of apps that work great on a display of this size and with a remote control. There’s loads of entertainment applications, but you’ll also find lots of games to play and can connect a controller if you’re serious about it.

Speaking of Applications, this has possibly the largest range of content sources I’ve seen so far. Your IPTV options include Netflix, YouTube (pre-installed), as well as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Facebook Watch, Disney+, TED, Spotify, Hulu, HBO Now, Plex, Vimeo, Masterclass, TED Talks, TuneIn to name a few. Many of these offer content in 4K quality and given the selection available, wether you’re after entertainment or education, there’s something here for everyone.

Like Android in your pocket, the TV has Google’s Assistant. Using the voice assistant to interact with your TV allows you to press a button on the remote and say commands with natural language. By adding a smart Google device like this into your home, you can also have your voice control command other IoT devices in your home. Using your Google Home app on your phone will bring this experience together. Turn on the lights, turn up the volume or find shows featuring your favourite actor or actress. For those still home schooling kids, being able to ask your TV (Google Assistant) any question and have it return an answer from Google is a really great help.

Often we’re on our phones and come across a great video, or photo that we’d like to share with family and friends on the big screen. Normally you’d be up for buying an external device to send this content to your TV wirelessly, but this has Chromecast built-in, saving you $50-$60 and making this process really easy.

The TV offers 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with HDR and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, it delivering really impressive picture quality and colour accuracy. Obviously at this price, we’re not seeing support for all major HDR standards, but unless you’re planning on having another TV directly next to, you’ll really enjoy this show.

The screen is capable of displaying 1.07 Billion Colours, with a massive 1,024 shades of each primary colour which combine to deliver incredible picture quality and details.

On the back, you’ll find a great array of connections that certainly services all my current needs for inputs – 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x Optical, 1 x Earphone, 1 x RJ45 (Ethernet). I would have loved to see the ability to pin a HDMI input as a channel on the home screen, but it is only 1 button press away.