Review: Foxtel iQ5, has Foxtel finally nailed the Set-Top Box?

The Foxtel iQ5 comes with a long list of features that combine to create an incredibly compelling offering. Given what’s on offer here, it would surprise me if any existing Foxtel owner looks at this lineup and doesn’t find something that motivates them to upgrade.

Up to 4K quality

While the majority of live channels are available in HD quality, there are two channels Movies Ultra HD and Fox Sports Ultra HD that offers 4K quality. You also have the option of consuming more 4K content on-demand with Apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Stream On Demand content

It is likely that the primary motivator for most people subscribing to Foxtel is for live content, be it sports, news or perhaps you just think there are not enough channels to choose from in traditional OTA TV. The reality is that live is just the beginning, with the much more convenient on-demand catalog offering many, many more hours than you could ever dream of watching.

As live content like sporting events are then made available as on-demand offerings, it also reduces your need to stress about recording content, you can be confident that it’ll be available a day or so after the original airing.

Voice remote compatible with voice capability

With many dozens of channels to choose from switching quickly to the channel you want to watch, actually becomes a navigation challenge. One great solution to that challenge is to use voice. It is not an accident that there are just 3 backlit buttons on the remote, one of them being the microphone.

I was amazed at how accurate the voice capability is, just press and hold the microphone button and say a phrase like ‘Watch Sky News’ or ‘Watch Fox Sports Ultra HD’ and the channel immediate changes. It really is a great way to get around the content offerings.

Apps

To the left of the Home tab, you’ll find Apps. This tab offers access to 3rd party streaming services including Netflix, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, YouTube, Vevo, ABC Kids, YouTube Kids and GolfTV.

This lineup of streaming services offers some decent diversity, hits many of the must have services, but it is an interesting diversion from what we experienced in with the Telstra TV 2. With that STB, we had an App Store that allowed users to select which services they used and over the course of a couple of years a couple of new apps were made available.

With the iQ5, there’s no customizability here, just the grid of 8 apps, take them or leave them. If the theory is that you’ll get all your broadcast channels, combined with pay TV channels, on-demand content and 3rd party content from this single HDMI source, then this does feel like a shortcoming of the iQ5.

Obviously, Foxtel is treading a difficult line here, providing users with capabilities, but some services are likely to be seen as competition. This does feel like a conflict between the hardware team, who’d love to have Stan, Binge, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+ and more.

Continue Watching

The ability to pick up watching where you left off means that interruptions to your viewing experience don’t have to ruin the fun. It is easy to continue your show, which really sees the digital services stretch their legs over live broadcast TV that can’t offer this.

Automatically play the next episode

When you’re watching a TV series, the idea of having to navigate from one episode to the next is a thing of the past. This idea was popularised by Netflix, but we’re glad to see Foxtel pickup that feature here. Automatically playing the next episode really helps us binge content rapidly, just keep an eye on the clock as many, many hours can disappear easily, but that also means you’re being entertained, so not a bad thing.

Dedicated Sports, TV Shows, Movies and Kids menus

In the interface, you’ll find dedicated tabs for Sports, TV Shows, Movies and Kids menus. This can help with browsability as you attempt to discover a new show.

Suggested and trending content

One of the things I missed the most in Foxtel Now, was the smarts in the algorithm that would surface recommendations and trending content. With the iQ5, you get access to these which draws wisdom from the broader watching behaviour of Foxtel customers and helps to get new and popular content in front of you.

If you want to turn up to the water cooler at work, or BBQ on the weekend and ensure you’re up on the latest hit show, then this is a great feature of the product to help with that.

Rent New Releases and Main Event titles

If you are someone who loves to watch the big boxing or UFC fights, then the iQ5 offers you the ability to stream those events live. Of course, these come at a price, but to have a reliable, convenient way to access these is another great feature of the device. Alternatively, you’re left searching the web for the right service that is carrying the event, each of which is likely to have a different payment interface and want your credit card details.

Recording / Series Link

Series link is nothing new if you have had an iQ device in the past, but if you’re new, here’s how it works.

Most modern smart TVs offer the ability to add a thumb drive or external drive to record shows, where you’ll get options to record a show at a specific date/time.

The iQ5 has series link recording which means when you select an episode of your favourite show, say Grand Designs, you’ll get asked if you’d like to record just the current episode, or future episodes in that series. This is a really nice feature, although somewhat mitigated by the fact most shows are available on-demand after airing live.

It is great that it’s able to accommodate instances where live events cause delays in an episode starting on time and therefore may run long, potentially extending past a traditional scheduled window. If you’ve had this happen to you before, you’ll understand how frustrating this is and appreciate technology is here to help.

1TB Storage

When you add the 1TB hard drive to the iQ5, it provides enough space to record up to 45 hours of 4K content, 172 hours of HD or 345 hours of standard definition (SD).

This is really a generous amount of space and with the module design, it’s clear Foxtel could at any time release larger storage sizes if the demand support it.