Review: Google Pixel 6 Pro – Australia’s first 5G smartphone

There are a few ways to evaluate the performance of a new smartphone and while some try to run benchmarks, I prefer to actually use the device and provide details on what the phone feels like, just like you’ll experience days 1-7 and beyond, just as you will if you decide to own the Pixel 6 Pro.

Performance

Google is very proud of its new SOC known as Google Tensor. Like all good modern mobile architectures, this chip includes a combination of CPU, GPU and Tensor Processing Unit aka TPU for processing AI workloads, combined with a bunch of cache and security hardware.

What I can tell you is that this phone is bloody fast, like regardless of what I threw at it, the phone was always super fast and responsive in launching apps, performing tasks like compressing video and playing games.

To give you a very basic example, my daily phone until now had been the best from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.In a side-by-side test, the Pixel 6 Pro launches Pokemon Go multiple seconds faster which may just be a single example but is representative of most operations.

This overall feeling of speed is achieved not by one single change, but rather the aggregate of a lot of effort and collaboration between the Google hardware and software teams. That said, it’ll be really interesting to experience Android 12 on the S21 Ultra and see how they compare then.

Battery Life

Part of the decision to design your own chips is to pursue an effort of efficiency which translates to battery life. Included in the Pixel 6 Pro is a now fairly standard 5000 mAh battery. What’s not standard and was a complete shock to see, was the prediction this battery would last 2 days and that was with a remaining % sitting at 87%. In reality, your battery life experience will vary considerably based on your usage.

I still charged the Pixel 6 Pro each night on the wireless charger on my bedside table, but any concern about making it through day with even high usage can well and truly be put to bed. Would it possible with an extreme workload (5G most of the day) to end it early, sure, but most days of the year this won’t be your experience.

Having battery life on tap thanks to an efficient operating system and a SOC that just sips power when it needs it, really does result in a mobile experience that lets you forget about the battery and just enjoy using it.

Photography and Videos

Google has joined the rest of the industry in moving from a more simple hardware and relying on software, to now go all out with a full camera array while also still working their software magic (and AI) to deliver you some absolutely stunning photos and videos. In my experience, the camera is fast, really fast and impressing me the most is the speed and clarity in low-light performance.

There are plenty of cameras in flagship smartphones in 2021 that still require you to be incredibly still when shooting after 5PM. Thankfully the Pixel 6 Pro is incredibly capable at night, helped by the triple-camera array and software smarts to ensure your photos remain sharp.

On the back camera strip, you’ll find the main lens is a 50MP Wide camera, capable of capturing 82 degrees with a fast f/1.85 lens, sending light to the 1/1.31″ sensor. Adding to this is also a 12MP Ultrawide and 48MP Telephoto lenses. Shifting between these is fairly seamless, although there is the occasional time I noticed the switch to the ultrawide and back, far more than the telephoto.

When it comes to video, the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of 4K60 which looks amazing and what’s really impressive is that the phone is ready to record again, almost instantly after ending a capture. There’s been plenty of times in the past where I’ll stop recording, only to have some action happen at an even like a car show, that I want to record, but my phone’s busy processing the previous recording. Thankfully that doesn’t appear to be an issue with the Pixel 6 Pro, it eats 4K for breakfast.

Networking

Also noteworthy in this phone is its networking capabilities. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone in Australia with the ability to leverage both parts of the 5G spectrum – 5G Sub 6 and mmWave. If you don’t follow this stuff closely, you’ll be wondering what the fuss is all about and the answer is quite simple.

5G is made up of two components, a longer-range broadcast which gives it a range comparable (and even better) than 4G, while the real benefit comes from the ultrafast mmWave spectrums, but these are incredibly short-range and directional. This means telcos need to install 5G mmWave radios on office buildings to enable the signal to transmit to 5G devices in almost every city street and certainly in the block.

With mmWave support, you’ll see the crazy fast speeds previously only available on 5G mobile hotspots. This means hundred of Mbps and if you’re lucky, maybe in excess of 1Gbps. Obviously, almost nothing you’ll do on a smartphone will need that kind of bandwidth, outside uploading long YouTube videos.

What would be possible is that your phone could be enabled to be the hotspot to power a mobile office for your whole department. Even as a backup should you have your primary connectivity drop, this is an incredible option for connectivity and will only continue to see availability increase in the coming months and years.

Using this extra speed does come at a cost to battery life, which means the OS needs to be very smart about when it uses 5G (particularly mmWave) and switch back to 4G when that speed isn’t necessary. This is where some of the Google smarts come into play, with their analysis of the kinds of tasks being performed on the phone and adapting the connectivity dynamically without you having to think about it.