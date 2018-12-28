In designing the GoPro Hero 7, the company took a long hard look at the products they’d produced over the last few years. In planning this generation, they determined they needed to listen to their customers much more than they had in recent years. This means features like a waterproof body (up to 10m), without the need to buy an accessory, was built right into the Hero 7. This means everyone who buys a Hero 7 can use the camera in more environments, wet or dry.

During my time with the Hero 7 Black, I found myself at the beach, and at the pool where my daughter was taking swimming lessons. In both of these scenarios, the ability to use it and not fear it falling in the water and being destroyed was incredibly beneficial. You just have more confidence to use the GoPro, which means more people will want one and when you have one, you’re likely to take it with you more often.

In terms of the industrial design, the Hero 7 is a continuation of what GoPro are famous for. High quality footage from a really small package. The body comes in 3 different colours, white, grey and black, but these are also aligned to different product features.

Over the years I’ve used a number of GoPros and it was really only with the Hero 7 that I decided to pull the trigger on entering the accessory world. This time I purchased a suction cup mount, a Jaws Flex Clamp Mount and a portable tripod. It’s only with an array of accessories like this (and using it to film car reviews) that you really appreciate the design of the quick release mounting mechanism for GoPros. This enables you to quickly go between different mounts in seconds, rather than the traditional screw technique that takes minutes. It’s so universal that there is a way to mount the GoPro on practically any surface, in any orientation, which is part of the reason why GoPro has this market to themselves.

In terms of the body, it’s a very simple design, just a matt black surround, power button on one side, record button on the top, lens on the front. There’s just 2 doors in the body, one at the bottom to switch out the battery or microSD card and the other that allows USB-C charging or file transfer, or the ability to connect a Micro HDMI port to watch your footage back on the big screen. This works great if you’re in a motel room and want to review you’re day’s footage.

It’s not surprising GoPro didn’t vary from the design of the GoPro Hero 7 dramatically from previous generations, it’s a winning formula, just updates to the features where it matters most.