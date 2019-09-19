Review: Hisense 65R7 Series 7 4K ULED TV

In terms of Performance testing, I used the TV in both the home office, and the rumpus which provided the ability to experience the TV in both sunshine-filled daylight, as well as the pure darkness of night. In both sets of conditions, the TV looked great, with the colours being the real highlight.

The display features a wide colour gamut, with Hisense ULED TVs offering over a billion colours for a more natural viewing experience. You can certainly select from a range of picture presets, or customise yourself and while its tempting to use Vivid, if you actually want to have colours be accurately represented and close to reality, then you’ll want to find your way to more natural settings.

It is important to recognise that this doesn’t come with the premium price tag of an OLED or QLED, so we have to adjust our expectations of black levels. This performs really well, but it is beaten by my Samsung QLED from 2 years ago, a display that cost almost twice the price.

Dolby Vision HDR ensures you have a great home cinema experience by letting the software smarts optimising every second of the content, adjusting brightness, colour and contrast automatically frame by frame. When watching movies, the easiest way to explain this, is that things just look great, real and with great source material, amazing clear in 4K.

One of the biggest differentiators between TVs is the refresh rate. I’m glad to report that Hisense have got a 200Hz panel here, so that means fast moving motion scenes just look buttery smooth, without a hint of stutter. If you’re into sports and are keen to watch a Grand Final soon.. you should definitely set 200Hz are your bendmark, as those quick panning shots that follow the ball are kept in focus the entire time. It’s weird how your eyes almost expect this to be bad after watching 50-60Hz TVs for so long.