Review: Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15″ display (running a resolution of 2312 x 1080), just slightly down on size from the P30 Pro and almost spot on with the P30. The OLED display technology gives way to an LCD with LED backlighting, while still retaining great colours and brightness levels, but does loose some of the viewing angles. Not sure about you, but this isn’t a big loss in my eyes. While I do occasionally have the phone on the table nearby, most of the time it’s in my hand, angled directly towards me.

The biggest P30 Lite keeps the tiny teardrop notch at the top of the display, only big enough to house the front-facing camera. Rather than the innovative under display fingerprint ready of the big brother, the P30 Lite moves the fingerprint reader to a more conventional rear sensor, just the same as the Pixel 3 line and older Mate 20 Pro.

The bottom of the device still keeps the same USB-C connector for charging and file transfers which is a very welcome inclusion. The bottom edge also adds back the headphone jack that was removed from the P30 Pro. On the surface, the return of the 3.5mm jack is a strange thing to add, given the hard work (PR-wise) that had been done to convince everyone that wireless headphones are the way of the future.

In the box for the P30 Lite, you’ll find some fairly average headphones with a 3.5mm connector. Given the price point of this mid-tier phone, Huawei clearly understands there’s unlikely to be budget for $300 wireless earbuds on top of the price of the phone. In that light, they make a lot of sense.

When it comes to photography, there are real differences in the camera specs between the top end and the mid-tier, but the great news is, you can still get amazing photos from the P30 Lite. It features a 32 MP front AI Super Selfie camera and a 24MP triple rear camera system.

On the software side, you still get the heralded Night mode in the camera, which allows for amazing shots in the dark. This means if you’re heading to a party after dark, you don’t have to worry if you’re phone can take good photos at night, it can. Even on the default setting, it does a pretty good job, but if you can stand still for a few seconds, the Night mode is fantastic. The P30 Lite also picks up a dedicated, out of the box AR lens that tracks your head and mouth movements and converts them into 3D Qmoji (Huawei’s version of Memoji).

In terms of video, you do lose the ability to film in 4K, instead you top out at 1080p 60fps. This will be a big downside for some, but others may be fine with it. It is worthwhile remembering that 1080 does consume substantially less storage than 4K.

This brings us to the storage options.

The P30 Lite comes with 128GB storage, while the P30 Pro features 256GB. The great thing about Huawei and Android is that they allow you to drop in a microSD card and expand that. As we know, aftermarket microSD cars are dirt cheap these days, so it’s a great option for those who run their lives through their phones. With the P30 Lite, if you chose to drop in that extra storage, just note you will be consuming one of the available dual-sim slots.

In terms of the overall design, the phone is basically the same thickness and very similar weight as the Pro, so the sleek, sexy plate of glass look is retained, even despite the dramatic price difference.