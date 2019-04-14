Review: Huawei P30 Pro

In terms of features, you’d be hard pressed to find a phone with more than the P30 Pro. Between the cameras, the amazing battery life, to the in-screen fingerprint reader and the on-board AI, this phone offers everything you’d expect from a flagship in 2019.

Camera

One of the primary reasons people will buy this phone is camera technology. Leveraging the talents of Leica, the phone features a Quad Camera System that enables you to quickly and easily capture the world. One of the most difficult challenges of photography is to capture an image that truly represents what you see with your eyes and using the P30 Pro, it’s one of the closest experience I’ve had to date.

On the back of the phone is a vertically arranged camera array that contains a 40 megapixel wide-angle (f1.6), a 20MP Ultra-wide angle (f2.2), an 8MP Telephoto lens (f3.4) and a Time-of-flight camera that helps to improve the distance between your subject and the background. This enables you to pull some amazing boke effects that were previously restricted to DSLRs.

When taking photos, you’ll have the assistance of Huawei’s AI that constantly analyses what you’re pointing the phone and automatically adjusts the camera settings to take the best photo possible. This means taking photos is incredibly easy and while there is a Pro mode for you to adjust parameters yourself, I found the AI worked so well, I never had to.

As you go about taking photos in different environments, you’ll find plenty of times where you wish you could zoom out and zoom in to capture the whole environment, to the finest detail. Thankfully the P30 Pro enables both extremes, with zoom levels from 0.6x to 5x in the optical range, while digital zoom extends right the way through 50x. Until now we’ve really only had digital zoom and what optical adds is the ability to get the same great quality photos, without losing quality (like digital). When you do step into the digital zoom range, Huawei’s software is clearly doing some magic as the quality doesn’t degrade as quickly as you may expect. Often photos were taken at 10x still look great, while the 50x can still have the detail necessary to read things like number plates from a long distance away.

Another attribute of the camera that I enjoy is the ability to capture photos as close as 2.5cm. When you hold the camera close to something like a receipt, you’ll see the mode switch to ‘Super Maco’ and the result is very impressive. This has been a long-running frustration with smartphone cameras, but thankfully Huawei found a hardware and software combination that gets the job done.

The 32MP front camera on the HUAWEI P30 Pro intelligently optimises selfies even in extremely tricky situations such as in low light or with the sun behind you.

OIS

As you take photos and record videos, you’ll have the advantage of being assisted by dual optical image stabilisation. On top of this, Huawei also leverage AI in the processing of the content passing through the image processor and further smooth handheld videos, resulting in a very slick, almost steadicam level.

Security

Something we’ve seen from Huawei for a while now is in-screen fingerprint readers and the P30 Pro also includes this feature. While unlocking the phone this way works well, a majority of the time I leveraged face unlock. Huawei really set the trend on this feature, with other flagships like Samsung’s S10 series devices also now including an in-display fingerprint reader.

A screen that produces sound

As we minimise the notch at the top of the display, something that has disappeared is the speaker usually found at the top of the device, to send sound to your ear while on a call. The HUAWEI P30 Pro takes a different approach, with HUAWEI’s Acoustic Display Technology which projects sound to your ear, using vibrations in the display. This sounds like science fiction, but you seriously wouldn’t know there’s no speaker there. There’s also no buzzing or vibration felt when you use it, so the notch is dramatically reduced thanks to this innovation.

Battery life

The battery life on the P30 Pro is seriously impressive, often still having 30%+ remaining at the end of the day. This means light users would practically be able to get a couple of days from a single charge. This is achieved thanks to class a class-leading 4200mAh battery, combined with some AI optimisation that keeps an eye on the apps to ensure they behave and only take power when they absolutely need it.

Charging

If you do need a recharge in a hurry, then the SuperCharge technology will get you recharged from 0 to 70% charge in just 30 minutes. Continuing on the feature from the Mate 20 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro not only charges wirelessly it, but it can also reverse wireless charge other phones, headphones etc. At first, this definitely seemed like a gimmick, but after travelling a bit with the P30 Pro, I have found genuine needs to charge other devices, with wireless headphones being the most practical example. You could definitely make some friends at a party if you’re the one with the phone that can charge others that are running flat at the end of the night. Given the battery life on offer here, it’s actually a viable option, while other phones offering this may struggle to service their own needs.

Water resistant

In the throws of using the phone, you need and frankly expect it to take real-world usage. That means you may be walking down the street and get hit by a sprinkler or place it on the shelf in your shower so you can listen to music, either way, a bit of water isn’t a problem for the P30 Pro thanks to its IP68 water and dust resistance. This also works well if you’re walking with your phone and it starts raining, you can actually continue to use it, while obviously not pushing things too far, that’s actually really helpful if you need the phone for something like navigation around an unknown city. This feature is fairly common among phones and certainly not unique to the P30 Pro, but is something you need to check the box for if you’re a serious flagship competitor.

Accessories

When you buy the P30 Pro, you’ll get a few things included in the box. Of course there’s the super fast charger which connects to 240v and a USB-C cable, along with a set of USB-C headphones which actually fit my ears really well and have an in-line control. There’s also a clear case included, so if you’re worried about protecting your investment, you don’t have to rush to the shops to get a case. This certainly isn’t a robust case, but will protect that back from scratches and make it a little more grippy in the hand without adding much bulk to the sleek design.