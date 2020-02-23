Review: Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport

The watch is actually packed with features that I’ve listed below, but my favourites are definitely the massive battery life and music playback controls.

Calls from your wrist

Huawei’s Kirin A1 chip supports the ability to make and receive calls over Bluetooth (46mm version). This is really convenient, especially when you have your hands busy or wet you don’t want to risk taking your phone out of your pocket, so a quick tap to receive the call and you’re away.

Battery life

One of the best parts of the watch is the impressive battery life, which can last of up to two-weeks (with around an hour of use per day.)

Sport and health features

This watch is firmly targeted at those who care about fitness. From workouts, to heart rate, stress to breathing exercises, it’s clear who the target market is here. Those who are into fitness, have all the features you could want from a watch, including music, weather, timers, alarms and even a flashlight.

All Day Activity Tracking

Track your fitness progress all day like your step count, calories burned, the number of times you stand up, and periods of medium to high intensity activities.

Notifications

Despite not running Android Wear, the watch does support notifications from SMS messages, Email, Calendar, and other social media apps. Unfortunately many of these require you to get out your phone to reply. You can also use other apps like the Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Flashlight and Find your phone from the watch.

Display

The watch feature an AMOLED display, this means it features a highly accurate touch response and great brightness and colours, even in direct sunlight. As you know with your phone, the brighter the screen, the more battery you consume.

Watch faces

During my time with the watch, I switched between a variety of built-in watch faces and many of these have customisations. Some watch faces just display the time, while others display a combination of the time and health data.

Precise Positioning System

The watch has GPS built-in and uses a GLONASS satellite positioning system. Keeping track of where you are in the world is important when tracking runs, rides, hikes and other types of exercise.

Real-time Heartrate Monitoring

Huawei have a technology known as TruSeen. Now in version 3.5, it provides an efficient and accurate real-time measurement of your heart rate. Coupled with the intelligent AI heart rate algorithm, it monitors your heart rate throughout the entire day, even while you are sleeping. This differs from many health tracking gadgets that you manually have to switch between active and sleeping modes.

Swimming Heart Rate Monitoring

As you’d expect for a fitness watch, the water resistence allows it to be used while swimming. Not only that, but you can monitor your heart rate while you are swimming as well as the distance, calories burned and your speed.

Personal Workout Guide

The watch comes preinstalled with 10+ running courses and offers voice guidance during workouts. These courses help users with different running goals: new runners, people who are running to lose weight, or runners who are looking to improve their endurance.

Music Playback

The watch has internal storage that’s good for as many as 500 songs, great for running without your phone. You can also pair the any bluetooth headphones, but naturally Huawei would like you to go for the FreeBuds 3. You can enjoy the music from your favorite list without the phone when running or jogging.

Better Sleep Monitoring

Huawei TruSleep 2.0 offers the ability to track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep issues while providing suggestions for better rest. And, while you sleep, the watch monitors your heart rate, analyses your breathing and awards a score on your overall sleep quality.

Release Your Stress

All-day stress monitoring, all day care for your health by Huawei TruRelax. The breathing training releases stress and adjusts state at the right time.