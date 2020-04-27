Review: HyperX Cloud Flight S Headset

When it comes to gaming, the best experience is likely had in your living room, with the largest screen in the house, along with the biggest, surround sound audio system. Practically, many of us can’t game there, instead using a home office, rumpus or even a bedroom. Gaming late into the night, you need a strategy to avoid the disruption of other family members or housemates and that means you need a headset.

Headphones are great for consuming music or single player experiences, but now more than ever, we need two-way communication. I’ve tried many headsets over the years and you use them long enough and we’ve all gotten up and yanked the cord on wired headsets to the point where you determine wireless is the only sensible option.

Being wireless, that means you’re on the hook for charging them and plugging them in is somewhat annoying, given you’re also charging your phone, earbuds, smartwatch, fitness band, laptop, shaver and at some point it gets too much.

Wireless charging using the Qi standard really has transformed my life, with even my car now supporting it. The ability to drop and charge devices provides the necessary convenience to make using wireless devices simple as having them die half-way through a session is the last place you want to be.

Interestingly the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset is the first free-standing Qi Certified gaming headset in the world. Over the past couple of weeks I’ve been gaming with it and it’s time to break it down.