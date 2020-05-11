Review: Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ 2-in-1 convertible

Our review unit is the top model performance-wise, without the top 4K display. Given the battery life ramifications of stepping up to 4K, I think this could be Lenovo’s most popular model. Having the capacity to spec it with a 4K display, provides great flexibility to meet your specific needs and wants, which is great to see.

Included in this model, is the latest 10th Gen CPU from Intel, which includes the new Intel UHD 960 Iris Plus Graphics. These actually do an impressive job and will make you rethink what on-board graphics are capable of. Sure, mobile graphics will never threaten the latest Geforce RTX card for PCs, but Iris really impressed me.

You get to chose between 8 or 16GB of RAM and I feel like 2020 is the year we’ll move to buying laptops with 16GB of RAM (included in review). Our model came with a 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe which is a premium size of storage and offers some impressive read/write speeds.

Despite the great performance of this device, you’ll get close to the rated battery life of 9 hours (usually 7-8hrs with moderate usage and mid-level brightness on the display). Personally I think this is great, it’ll get you through most work days on a single charge, but in reality, you’ll most likely still cary a charger with you. With the Yoga using USB-C charging, it’s likely you’ll be able to find a friend or co-worker with a compatible laptop charger or dock. When you do need to charge, fast-charging is included, which means you can rapidly get an extra 2 hours of battery with just 15 minutes on a 65W charger. Alternatively, you could get an 80% boost to your battery life in just 1 hour.

When it comes to the performance of networking, the C940 is forward leaning with the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity which uses the latest AI technology to optimise your connection. Maybe the only disappointment is that there’s no 4G or 5G option, so the appetite for this device in business may be limited by that.

Regarding benchmark scores for performance, the Yoga C940 achieved a score of 4,512. This is a fairly impressive score for an ultraportable lapotp and by way of comparison, I have a couple of examples that really shows how much of a performer the C940 really is: