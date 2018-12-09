A heads-up display enables you to keep your eyes on the road while getting an array of information required by the driver to get around safely. There’s speed, cruise control speed setting, navigation instructions as well as some very handy indicators connected to the blind spot system.

MZD Connect is still the infotainment system installed on this Mazda CX8. This system is the same interface that has been in Mazda vehicles since 2013. It features a small (by today’s standards) touchscreen, which is only touch-enabled when the vehicle is stopped. Mazda expects you’ll interact with it, via the control dial and buttons with your left hand.

As our vehicle had a construction date of May this year, it unfortunately didn’t have the recently announced Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Like many, Mazda put up the white flag and accepted their fate that vehicle manufacturers can’t keep up with the pace of innovation in smartphones.

While some auto makers have run to support the mobile platforms, now required in the spec sheet for many potential buyers to even consider a vehicle, Mazda have moved slowly. Agreeing to include support for Android Auto and Apply CarPlay in vehicles made after a certain date, they do offer an upgrade path for existing owners, but they’ll charge you almost $500 for the privilege. Mazda really need to make this free, particularly if they want to retain customers when they buy their next vehicle.

The reason MZD connect is bad is its inability to leverage modern data sources for maps and navigation and the voice assistant used to interact with it, also not even close to today’s standard. The first time I tried to navigate home (keen to use the heads-up display), it wanted to drive me 14km through a 60km/hr zone, rather than what Google Maps did, which is to navigate me 2 blocks in the opposite direction to the freeway to get me home faster. Google provided live traffic data, while the car could not. For the rest of the trip I used Google Maps.

Another time I attempted to enter an address using voice. I couldn’t simply say ‘Navigate to Wodonga’, the voice assistant required information to be provided in an arbitrary sequence, one of the biggest advances we’ve made in recent years. There’s really no way to justify the requirement for a full address, rather than allowing drivers to navigate to a town or city.

The Maps themselves are generally terrible in terms of design with graphics appearing poor in quality, many curves rendering as angled lines and the colours are simply unappealing. The whole experience just had me wanting Android Auto with Google Maps or Waze.

One of the features I like most about driving new cars is the proximity unlock and walk away locking. This feels a little like magic (even if the technology is pretty simple) and is something I really miss when using a car that doesn’t have it. It’s definitely an example of a first world problem, but it’s like automatic headlights and wipers for me, we have the technology to help us securing a vehicle so lets use it. Thankfully the CX8’s works great and delivers that ‘my car knows who I am’ experience.

Reversing cameras are pretty much standard in new cars today, but how they’re implemented differs greatly between models and manufacturers. Mazda have opted for the simulated top-down view of your vehicle, providing a 360 look at the environment around you. The distance the cameras see is very short, something I hope gets improved in future models.

One of the nicer touches in Mazda’s implementation of the 360 View Monitor is the ability to get it when driving forward, as well as backwards, like when you’re pulling into your garage and need to ensure you don’t hit items in front, back have enough space behind to close the garage door. This works, but it did highlight an issue. The quality of the camera footage is pretty terrible, it lacks the required detail to accurately determine your proximity to items close to your car, which is essentially the whole point. Sure it’ll help you park between the white lines in a carpark, but using the cameras for much more than that was a stretch.

There’s plenty of other standard features when it comes to technology like push-button start,blind spot monitoring, driver attention alerts, emergency brake assist, forward collision warnings, cross traffic alerts when reversing, lane departure warning and a lane-keep assist system. These assist the driver and the driving experience to comfortable and safe.

The current state of vehicles, at least ones at this price point is that there’s a huge variance in their ability to use the cameras and sensors around the vehicle to keep you between the white lines on the road. Lane keeping assist for the most part means the system watches your trajectory and when you approach the line on either the left or right, it’ll help steer you away from that edge of the lane. This often has the effect of ping ponging you down the freeway and doesn’t let you ever relax. What the upper market vehicles are offering is lane centering. This tracks the two white lines that indicate the lane width, then measure the distance between the two lines and ensure your car follows an imaginary middle line. This gives the driver confidence they have plenty of room as cars and obstacles pass by on either side. As long as the system can have confidence about the line detection (or edge detection in the case of an unmarked edge), then it’ll keep you on track, as if the car was almost on rails.

Unfortunately the Mazda is definitely much more in the Ping Pong camp, than the on-rails camp. It’s a reflection of the technology and price point in 2018. What is almost certain is that lane keeping assists will be replaced by lane centering technology in the coming years, so if you plan on buying and keeping the CX8 for years to come, be aware, this tech will likely never arrive on your vehicle. It’s theoretically possible to upgrade these vehicles, especially given this one has the ability to connect to WiFi, but other than Tesla, software updates that modify elements the vehicle control system, are almost non-existent from automakers.

In term of audio, our top model included the Premium Bose 273 watt amplifier and 10 speakers, complete with bluetooth hands-free phone and music which I mostly used to control podcasts via the controls on the steering wheel. To be honest, even when streaming high-quality music on Spotify, I really wasn’t impressed by the audio quality inside the vehicle. Mazda have done a great job of deadening the sound inside which makes conversations easy, but I never found a configuration that’d sell vehicles.