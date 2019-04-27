Review: Mercku M2 Mesh WiFi System

The Mercku M2 Mesh WiFi system features a very simple setup. The hardest decision you’ll make is which mode you wish to run it in, standard or bridge mode. The first expect no other infrastructure and connects directly to your NBN termination box via Ethernet. The second mode is for those who already have a router, but want to increase its range, essentially using that router as one of the WiFi Mesh nodes. It is important to make sure you select bridge mode, or you’ll end up with two competing networks, rather than extending your existing one and this can cause problems.

The simple setup starts with the M2 WiFi Router, which connects and is controlled all through a mobile app on your phone. There’s no PC required, no IP addresses to remember, or router website to visit, just grab the app and connect to the Router. From that point, you can add M2 Bee nodes easily throughout your house. The mobile app provides a quick and simple overview of how your mesh network is connecting, drawing lines between the nodes. If you name these nodes based on their location, you can see connection lines between the lounge room, kitchen, office, rumpus, bedroom or wherever you choose to locate them.

Connecting each node is just a matter of tapping Add in the app and pressing the single button on each of the M2 Bee nodes. After a few seconds, they show up in the app and are added to the mesh. This takes your WiFi and repeats it further, increasing your WiFi performance throughout your home.

Below are some screenshots from the mobile app.

Performance

Easy setup and configuration are great, but the most important attribute to a WiFi Mesh system is its performance. Connected to FTTP on a 100/40 with Aussie Broadband, I currently achieve the following speeds with my existing router. Keep in mind that the furthermost room from the router in the garage has 6 walls and is about around 17 metres away.

D-Link COBRA AC5300

Office (closest to router) – 88.6/35.2Mbps

Lounge Room – 88.1 / 35.4Mbps

Rumpus – 86.6/31.4Mbps

Bedroom 4 (Furthest from router) – 28.5/7.33Mbps

After switching the WiFi setup to the M2 Mesh WiFi, the speeds achieved in Router Mode, using the same locations, under the same conditions (time of day etc) are as follows:

Mercku router alone (in router mode)

Office (closest to router) – 92.5/34.5Mbps

Lounge Room – 41.6/19.17Mbps

Rumpus – 26.0/19.3Mbps

Bedroom 4 (Furthest from router) – 27.1/11.6Mbps

Mercku router + nodes

Office (closest to router) – 91.3/32.1Mbps

Lounge Room – 66.9/16.0Mbps

Rumpus – 26.4/19.6Mbps

Bedroom 4 (Furthest from router) – 23.3/16.5Mbps

Mercku router + nodes relocating nodes + extending range

Given our 4th bedroom had the lowest speeds, I decided to reconfigure 1 of the nodes from the bedroom to the hallway which moved it a few meters closer to the other nodes. I then enabled the ‘Increase Mesh coverage’ setting in the mobile app.

Bedroom 4 then resulted in 30.4/23.5Mbps, a decent increase in speed.

D-Link router + Mercku router (in bridge mode)

Bedroom 4 (Furthest from router) – 36.2/10.8Mbps

The takeaway from the performance testing is that the mesh networking does enable the WiFi signal to flow more consistently throughout your home, rather than have the highest signal in the closest proximity to the router, then simply drop off in performance the further away you get.

Specifications

M2 Standalone Queen Router