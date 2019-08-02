Review: Microsoft Pro Intellimouse

Attracting a ‘Pro’ title on any piece of hardware, really sets the expectation of potential buyers. In relation to Microsoft’s allocation on this mouse, really targets the use case for the device. While you could certainly buy this mouse and love it at home, I think many more will be sold to business for use in the professional environment.

It features a Pixart PAW3389PRO-MS sensor that means tracking is accurate and fast. This is important when being precise, and productive, like driving productivity or creative software with small icons. In this environment, the mouse shines, I never once felt like I needed a higher resolution to get the job done. Those looking for specifics to compare this against alternative mice should know the base DPI is 200, but that goes as high as 16,000 DPI.

If you do fancy a spot of casual gaming during your lunch break, there’s now an improved ability to stand up to repeated clicks and gestures common when gaming.

On the side of the mouse, there’s one of my favourite features, thumb buttons for forward/back navigation that now adds a textured finish. This means you’ve always got great purchase on the buttons with you thumb, so even during the longest session, you’ll never slip accidentally. Of the 5 buttons, 3 are customisable, including left and rich click and scroll wheel button.

This wired mouse does the cable in style with a braided cable that looks about as good as a wired mouse can. Most cables are covered by regular cheap plastic, but this really stands out as something a bit different. In an ideal world, we have a wireless option, but if you have to have a cable, this is a great feature. Functionally it also prevents tangling in the event you throw it in the bag when travelling.

The final feature includes the ability to customise the tail light colour.