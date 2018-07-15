Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, WearOS with great battery life

The watch is powered by Android's Wear OS by Google, which takes many of the functions of your smartphone and extend them to your wrist for convenient access. As you go about your day, the watch will switch between displays modes to achieve the impressive battery life.

The standout feature of this display is the dual display, so lets dive a little deeper on how that's achieved. The watch features an extremely low-powered 'Essential Mode' which uses a transparent LCD to show the essentials like digital or analog time, date and how many steps you've taken today along with heart rate monitoring. Mobvoi have committed ot over-the-air updates in the future that will add more functions into Essential Mode (since the sensors can still be accessed in this mode) including distance traveled, calories burned, speed and cadence.

The second layer of display uses an OLED display and is known as "Smart Mode". You access this by either tapping the display, or flicking your wrist to activate the gesture to wake the display. This reveals the WearOS watch face of your choice. and in this mode, you can achieve up to 2 days of use before requiring a recharge. If you reach the end of your battery in smart mode, say in the event you forget to take your charger on a trip away, the watch still functions in Essential Mode for up to 3 more days.

If you decide to run the watch entirely in Essential Mode, then Mobvoi say you could get up to as much as 30 days on a full charge. Here's the problem, you don't buy a smart watch to not use all the smart features, so the reality is, you won't be getting 30 days battery life, you'll get a couple before charging. I expect most people who buy this watch will make a routine of putting it on the charging dock each night as they plug in their smartphone. The ultimate accessory would be that long awaited wireless charging bowl on the bedside table that you drop your device into and magically they're charged in the morning. We're still waiting on that one.

To wrap up battery life, you should know that some apps that rely on GPS, like running apps or navigation, could chew through your battery in just 5 hours if you're simultaneously playing music.

In terms of interfacing with the watch, you're either going to use the touchscreen directly, or one of the just 2 buttons on the side of the device. The top button enables you to switch between Android applications that are WearOS compatible. As you'd expect, almost everything from Google is, your Email, Calendar, Phone, Contacts, Weather, Google Fit, Google Pay, Alarms, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate and Reminders, but so are many 3rd party apps. Personally I had access to Pocketcasts, LIFX, OneNote and Outlook.

The bottom button allows the quick launch of an preselected application which I found to be a fantastic hardware shortcut that was quick and convenient. Personally I loved having Agenda set as the default to get a quick update on what's coming up for the rest of the day. This made it much faster than pulling out the phone, authenticating (fingerprint) then finding and launching the app. This is the entine point of a smartwatch, to offer quick, convenient access to bite sized information of functions that enhance our lives and in the case of the hardware favourite button, it's a massive success.

Features

Google Play Store - Access to thousands of apps through the on-watch Play Store, and the ability to download them directly on the watch

Google Assistant - Access the Assistant directly on your wrist to check the weather, start your run, set a reminder and more just by asking

Premium build quality - Watch bezel and rear cover are stainless steel (SUS), while the rest of the case is a type of hard nylon (polyamide) reinforced with glass fiber (50GF); skin-friendly silicone strap covered with premium genuine Italian leather

NFC Payments - Use Google Pay to pay directly from your wrist

IP68 Water and dust resistant - Withstands submergence in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes (swimming not recommended)

Health and fitness sensors - Heart rate monitor, Accelerometer, Gyro, Magnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

Health and fitness apps - Along with health and fitness apps from Google, Mobvoi’s own Health and Fit apps are pre-installed as well

Thousands of watch face options - Available to download through Google Play

Music Streaming - Listen to your playlists through your preferred music streaming app

Specifications