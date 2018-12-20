Nanoleaf Canvas is a smart lighting system and this is the first product the from the company that includes touch-control. Canvas also includes built-in music sync technology.

The tiles are modular in design, which means the layout of your canvas tiles can really be up to you, a straight line, a grid, or a crazy shape you create through trial an error. If you get stuck on the layout, there’s a Layout Assistant in the mobile app that’ll help you. When you’ve settled on one, there’s a connector mode which shows you the best way to join the panels to achieve your desired layout. This makes even a complex design a simple task that can be done in a few minutes.

Touch Control

Smart controls, even without your phone. Transform your entire space with one single touch. App, voice and manual control also available – how you control your Canvas is totally up to you.

1000s of Scenes

Nanoleaf comes with a number of colour sequences which they call Scenes. You can cycle through these using the Shuffle button on the controller tile, or better yet, download more through the app.

Edge to Edge

Unlike an LCD display, the tiles have a full-face LED, which means Canvas lighting goes completely edge to edge, no borders, no edges, just light from the whole panel. The effect of stacking multiple together, even 9 in a grid formation is quite dramatic.

In the craziest implementation, you could connect up to 500 Light Squares on a single Control Square.

IFTTT Support

I love the service IFTTT, it helps you simply join your smart home devices and have them interact with each other. You can easily build schedules, or combine your Iot devices for unique experiences, or simply automate your life.

Music Visualizer

With music sync built right into the Canvas, all you have to do is hit play on your favorite songs and watch as the sounds are transformed into dancing symphonies of color and light. There’s no additional accessory with Canvas like there was with previous products, it’s included in the initial Smarter Kit.

Integrations

The Nanoleaf Canvas also integrates with Apple Homekit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. this recognises that people have made existing investments in ecosystems that they’d like to extend, rather than add another silo’d IoT product that requires its own app to perform any operation.

The Canvas tiles support 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi, this is important for those of us who are trying to move away from 2.4GHz, but unfortunately many devices in 2018 still require 2.4GHz.

Interactive Touch Games

If you place the Canvas in a location where you can access, there’s also the possibility to play classic games like Whack-A-Mole and Memory right on the device. Just fire up the app and head to the ‘Discover’ tab, then you can compete against your family or friends.