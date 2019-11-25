Review: Netgear Nighthawk XR700 gaming router features 10 Gigabit SFP+ Port

Like most modern homes, I have a crazy number of wireless devices. In my case, there’s somewhere between 15 and 20 wireless devices, while the high-bandwidth rooms like the Home Office, the Living Room and Rumpus are all wired Ethernet. Despite my fairly demanding requirements, I really didn’t push this router to the limit.

This router would be more than capable of powering a room full of eSports gamers. While I seen some of the lowest Pings I’ve ever acheived on FTTP NBN, and the best wireless range of any router I’ve used in my home, the reality is, this router is probably overkill for my needs.

The 10Gbps networking is only possible if you configure your system excatly right. First you’ll need to source a 10GB SFP+ module, there’s plenty on Amazon, but make sure you check the specs. You’ll also need a 10Gbps network card in your PC. Most will have Gigabit Ethernet, so you’ll likely use a PCI Express port to achieve this. Then you’ll need to connect the router to your PC via a the fastest Ethernet cable you can buy. While it’s tempting to save money, don’t or you may not be able to acheive those insane speeds on offer from a 10Gbps connection.

Having that level of connection to a single device (doesn’t have to be your PC, could be a shared NAS box) would be amazing, but an even better solution would be to wire 10Gbps to multiple gaming rigs, particularly if you have a couple of desktops at home that are used for gaming. This would require a 10Gbps switch and it turns out, Netgear has already thought of that. The Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 offers 10x Gigabit Ethernet ports, but 2 of those ports are also 10Gbps ports.

If your goal is to extract as much performance as possible, this is easily the best router I’ve seen in the consumer/prosumer space. The next step up would be racked enterprise hardware, which is obviously overkill unless you’re planning on launching the next eSports team from your house.